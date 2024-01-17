Oliver Tompsett to Star in One-Off Concert at The Other Palace

West End star Oliver Tompsett is to star in a one-off concert at The Other Palace Theatre next month.

From Wicked to Rock of Ages to & Juliet, Oliver has been one of the West End’s most sought after leading men for many years. With powerhouse vocals and incredible storytelling, this event isn’t to be missed.

Hosted by Simon Bailey, uncover Oli’s favourite songs and chose from his setlist what you want to hear him sing!

Dukebox presents Oliver Tompsett is at The Other Palace Theatre on 18 February

Image Credit: The Other Palace