Oliver Mawdsley and Laura Jane Matthewson Will Lead UK Tour of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, Full Cast Set!

The cult classic rock ‘n’ roll musical Little Shop of Horrors is returning to UK theatres with a brand-new co-production for spring 2024.

Co-producers Octagon Theatre Bolton, New Wolsey Theatre, Theatre by the Lake and Hull Truck Theatre have today announced the cast for Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s monster musical, which will be directed by the Octagon’s Artistic Director, Lotte Wakeham.

The co-production will open at New Wolsey Theatre from Fri 1 – Sat 23 March 2024 before visiting Theatre by the Lake from Wed 27 March – Sat 20 April, Octagon Theatre Bolton from Wed 24 April – Sat 18 May 2024 and Hull Truck Theatre from Wed 22 May – Sat 8 June 2024.

A stellar company of 9 actors including several talented actor-musicians make up the cast for this devilishly delicious sci-fi smash-hit musical.

Laura Jane Matthewson (Romantics Anonymous, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic and US tour, winner of Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Emerging Talent for Dogfight, Southwark Playhouse) and Oliver Mawdsley (Boys from the Blackstuff, Stockroom and Liverpool Royal Court, The Comedy of Errors (More or Less), Stephen Joseph Theatre and Shakespeare North Playhouse) will play Audrey and Seymour respectively.

The man-eating plant, Audrey II, will be voiced by 2015 X Factor finalist and West End regular Anton Stephans (Tarrantino Live, Riverside Studios, Fishermans Friends, UK tour).

Completing the cast is Matthew Ganley (One Man, Two Guvnors, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Theatre by the Lake, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, Oliver Twist, Storyhouse Chester) as Orin; Matthew Heywood (The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Zorro, Charing Cross Theatre) as Derelict; Janna May (The Museum of Marvellous Things, Practically Perfect Productions, Dick Whittington and his Cat, New Wolsey Theatre) as Chiffon; Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos (The Hypochondriac, Sheffield Crucible, Alice in Wonderland, Liverpool Everyman and Theatre Royal Playhouse) as Crystal; Chardai Shaw (Protest, Poetry, Peace and Song, Peripeteia Theatre, The Little Mermaid, Altrincham Garrick Playhouse) as Ronnette; and Andrew Whitehead (A Christmas Carol, Hull Truck Theatre, The Book Thief, Octagon Theatre Bolton) as Mr Mushnik.

Little Shop of Horrors director, Lotte Wakeham commented: “I am so excited to be bringing Little Shop of Horrors to audiences later this year. We have been wanting to stage this production at the Octagon for a number of years now, and jumped at the chance when the rights became available. It has such an iconic score with memorable and brilliantly feel-good songs, and to stage the show with a company of immensely talented actor-musicians performing all the music live on stage will sound absolutely incredible. It is fantastic to be partnering with 3 other wonderful regional producing theatres to ensure even more people across the country get to enjoy this classic cult musical.”

Downtown on Skid Row, weedy flower shop assistant Seymour is down on his luck until he stumbles across a mysterious new plant with killer potential. Fame and fortune follow but will this win the attention of the girl of his dreams, or will the insatiable appetite of his carnivorous plant get out of control?

Feed the need for musical hilarity with this mean green monster hit musical that has devoured the hearts of audiences around the globe. Filled with incredible rock ‘n’ roll music, be prepared to laugh and scream – and never look at a plant the same way again!

The full creative team includes: TK Hay (set and costume designer); Nic Farman (lighting designer); James Cook (sound designer); Gabrielle Ball (musical director); Sundeep Sani (movement director); George Strickland (musical supervisor); Michael Fowkes (puppet director and designer); Su Newell (costume supervisor); Ania Levy (assistant designer); Anna Pool (associate director); Jack Clearwater (assistant director).

Tickets are on-sale now.

Selected accessible performances are available including Audio Described, Captioned, BSL Interpreted and Relaxed/Dementia-friendly. Check individual venue website for full information and dates.

Tour Dates

Octagon Theatre Bolton

01204 520661

octagonbolton.co.uk

New Wolsey Theatre

01473 295900

wolseytheatre.co.uk

Theatre by the Lake

01768 774411

theatrebythelake.com

Hull Truck Theatre

01482 323638

hulltruck.co.uk