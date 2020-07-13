Old Vic Declines Acquisition Offer From Ambassador Theatre Group

Ambassador Theatre Group recently approached London's Old Vic Theatre with an offer of acquisition, which was "declined immediately and definitively," The Stage reports.

A statement from the Old Vic said ATG "did approach the Old Vic some weeks ago, but this offer was declined immediately and definitively."

The Old Vic said it wants to remain "an iconic, independent" theatre, according to the statement.

The theatre acknowledged that it is facing hardships due to the health crisis, but "we are working effectively with our supporters and audiences to deliver and ensure a strong, independent and exciting future for our 202-year-old artistic powerhouse."

"We are delighted with the news of the government's package for the arts announced earlier this week and look forward to finding out more about how this will work in practice," the statement says. "In the meantime, the Old Vic is committed to remaining an iconic, independent leading producing theatre, a registered charity with a strong artistic and social mission that delivers emerging talent, education and community projects to 10,000 young people each year."

Read the original story on The Stage.

