OPHELIA to Play Etcetera Theater in Camden, Presented by TheArchive

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Ophelia

TheArchive is set to present OPHELIA, a new play written by Samuel George-Thomas, at the Etcetera Theater in Camden on August 2nd. Directed by George-Thomas and Ava Benkova, the three-person production retells the story of Shakespeare's Hamlet from Ophelia's point of view, with Emma Wallace in the title role alongside Jack Popely as Hamlet and Raphael Santiago Leigh as Laertes. Benkova also serves as intimacy and fight choreographer on the production.

Directed by Ava Benkova and Samuel George-Thomas

Intimacy and fight choreography by Ava Benkova

Produced by TheArchive

Ophelia is a striking reimagining of one of literature's most enduring tragedies, Shakespeare's Hamlet. Reframing the story through Ophelia's perspective, the production offers a fresh and deeply poetic interpretation of a familiar narrative. Samuel's writing is rich with lyrical language, immersing the audience in Ophelia's emotional journey and transforming a character often confined to the margins into the compelling heart of the story.

From the moment the audience enters the theatre, this captivating three-hander is charged with palpable tension. Ava and Sam's inventive direction propels the narrative with confidence and precision, ensuring every moment feels purposeful. Ava's carefully choreographed movement sequences intensify the emotional stakes, creating moments of striking physical storytelling that leave the audience questioning their own sense of morality, just as the characters are forced to confront theirs. The result is a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant production that lingers long after the final scene.

Cast

Ophelia - Emma Wallace

Hamlet - Jack Popely

Laertes - Raphael Santiago Leigh

This production will be presented at the Etcetera Theater in Camden on August 2nd.

The Etcetera Theater in Camden has served as a venue for fringe and independent productions in London. TheArchive's staging of OPHELIA joins a number of recent productions drawing on the character, including Strawdog Theatre Company's Chicago run of 12 OPHELIAS, reviewed by BroadwayWorld earlier this year at The Factory Theater.

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