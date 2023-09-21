OPERATION MINCEMEAT Announces Fifth Booking Extension to April 2024

A new Monday night ballot has also been announced

By: Sep. 21, 2023

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Announces Fifth Booking Extension to April 2024

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical  has extended its West End run for the fifth time until 21 April 2024. Operation Mincemeat follows thirty-three hugely successful years of The Woman In Black at the Fortune Theatre.

New Ballot

Monday night ticket prices are frozen at £39.50 for the new booking period from 26 February through 21 April 2024. To ensure fair access for fans tickets will be available through the Ballot Click Here. The first draw will take place on Thursday 28 September.

Now starting to gain international acclaim including titles from the USA, the extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by 2023 Stage Debut Award ‘Best creative West End debut’ nominated SpitLip - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts.

After five sold-out development runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 & 2022, plus an extended Riverside Studios run last summer, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is back.

The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. 

Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler? 

The production is directed by 2023 Olivier Award nominated  Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre - 2023 Best New Musical Olivier Award winner), following providing directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) continues as Choreographer. Also from Standing at the Sky's Edge at the National Theatre on the creative team are: 2023 Olivier Award nominated  Ben Stones (Sylvia, The Old Vic) as Set and Costume Designer, Tony Award, six-time Olivier Award and Bafta Award winning Mark Henderson (Girl From the North Country, Broadway & Noël Coward Theatre) as Lighting Designer and Olivier Award winning Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) as Sound Designer. Grammy Award winning and Tony, Emmy, Olivier award nominated Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Musical, Broadway & Aldwych Theatre) is Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger, while 2023 Stage Debut Award ‘Best creative West End debut’ nominated Joe Bunker is Musical Director. Georgie Staight joins as Associate Director and Paul Isaiah Isles as Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

The fortnightly £25 ticket lottery continues Click Here (next draw on Monday 2 October). Access to exclusive perks is available via the Official Operation Mincemeat mailing list Click Here.

Extension tickets will be available on general sale on Friday 29 September at 10am from the Official Box Office.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett




