OKAY, ONE MORE THEN BEDTIME to Open at Soho Theatre with Pierre Novellie

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Ahead of his upcoming run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Pierre Novellie announces a London run at Soho Theatre with his brand new hour, 'Okay, One More Then Bedtime'. The news follows huge success with his BBC Radio 4 series, 'Why in the Name of Pierre Novellie?', which was renewed for a second series before the first had even finished. Pierre will be doing a 10-night run from Monday 21st September - Thursday 1st October (21:15) at Soho Theatre Dean Street (Downstairs) following his Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in August, where he will be performing 'Okay, One More Then Bedtime' as well as a special limited run with 'Do The One About...'.

Last year's Fringe show, 'You Sit There, I'll Stand Here', saw Pierre make the list of 'Best Reviewed Shows of the Fringe' (British Comedy Guide) for a fourth year in a row. He then toured the critically acclaimed show across the UK and Ireland, going on to sell out multiple dates and extend regionally, with two extra dates at London's Leicester Square Theatre added as well, making that tour his largest to date (selling twice the number of tickets as his previous national tour). The news of this London run also comes at the same time as the exciting launch of Booksmart, the new gameshow by Audible UK, hosted by Pierre, as well as the publication of his critically acclaimed book 'Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things? A Comedian's Guide to Autism'.

In this brand new show, 'Okay, One More Then Bedtime', Pierre will once again be delivering a stellar hour of his signature style of observational comedy which has seen him earn multiple awards and rave reviews over the years. The show will see Pierre touch on a wide range of topics, from his unique takes on food to a deep existential crisis, as well as the relatable little things in life that weave together to form the quintessential Pierre Novellie hour that everyone loves.

In addition to a brand new stand-up show, Pierre will be delighting this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe audience with an extra hour for a limited run at the Fringe. Having earned the title of 'master of traditional stand up' (Rachel Aroesti, The Guardian), Pierre will jam pack his finest bits and most loved routines into one incredibly sharp show to finally satisfy those that yell 'Do The One About...'.

Earlier this year, Pierre's BBC Radio 4 series, 'Why in the Name of Pierre Novellie?', aired to critical acclaim and love from fans. Pierre can also be heard as co-host of BudPod with Glenn Moore and co-host of Button Boys with Glenn Moore and Sarah Keyworth - both podcasts which took home awards at the Golden Lobes awards for comedy podcasting earlier this year (BudPod took home Listener's Lobe voted by the public and Best Tangent while Button Boys won Best Artwork). His television and writing credits include Mock The Week (BBC), The Mash Report (BBC), Spitting Image (ITV / BritBox), Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central) and World's Most Dangerous Roads (Dave).

A widely celebrated live act, Pierre has had sell out shows across the UK and Ireland. His previous hit stand-up show, 'Must We?', sold out the entire Fringe festival run and an 11 night London run at Soho Theatre, he has also performed the show at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Pierre has supported comedy legend Frank Skinner on tour as well as on his West End runs at the Garrick Theatre and Gielgud Theatre. He is a past winner of the Amused Moose Laugh-Off and has received nominations for the Amused Moose Comedy Award, The Skinny Awards and the Chortle Awards.

Performance Information

Pierre Novellie: Okay, One More Then Bedtime

Venue: Monkey Barrel 3

Date & Time: 3rd - 30th August, 19:05

Duration: 60 mins

Pierre Novellie: Do The One About...

Venue: Assembly George Square Studios, Studio 1

Date & Time: 18th - 30th August, 13:00

Duration: 60 mins

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