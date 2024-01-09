Northern Ballet's TORTOISE & THE HARE Begins UK Tour This Month

Northern Ballet's heart-warming children's ballet Tortoise & the Hare will open at The Linbury theatre in London's Royal Opera House 27-29 January before embarking on an extensive UK tour from 12 February to the 29 May.

The show will visit Leeds, Buxton, Aylesbury, Stoke, Goole, Barrow, Huddersfield, Crewe, Corby, Oxford, York, Durham, Harrogate, Newcastle, Doncaster, Hartlepool, Hull, Mansfield, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Bridlington, Bradford, Berwick and finally Edinburgh.

Tortoise & the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop's much-loved fable of a Tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy Hare to a race.

Running for approximately 40 minutes, the colourful production has been created especially for children aged three and above and their families. It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.

Many venues include a relaxed performance which, whilst open to anyone, aims to reduce anxiety around theatre visits to help everyone have an enjoyable time. They may benefit people with sensory or communication difficulties, or a learning disability. For the first time there will also be two audio described performances and accompanying touch tour during the run at Northern Ballet's home theatre, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds.

Tortoise & the Hare is just one in Northern Ballet's award-winning series of children's ballets which have toured to theatres, schools and community centres across the UK.

Choreographed by former Northern Ballet dancers Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe, Tortoise & the Hare premiered in 2015 and was the second children's ballet by the pair. Their 2012 Ugly Duckling was later adapted into a BAFTA winning programme for CBeebies. The production includes an original score composed by Bruno Merz, set designs by Ali Allen and live music performed by members of the Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Tickets are now on sale. For more information, on-sale dates and details on how to book, please visit northernballet.com/tortoise-and-the-hare

Tour Dates

Linbury Theatre (Royal Opera House)

27 January, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00

28 January, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00

29 January, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 020 7304 4000

roh.org.uk

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre

12 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00

13 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00

14 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00

15 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00

16 February, 11:00*, 14:00**, 16:00

17 February, 11:00*, 14:00**, 16:00

Box Office 0113 220 8008

northernballet.com/theatre

Buxton Opera House

20 February, 14:00, 16:00, 18:00*

Box Office 01298 72050

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

27 February, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 01296 745100

atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Stoke Regent Theatre

28 February, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 01782 213808

atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

Goole Junction

2 March, 12:00, 14:00, 17:00

Box Office 01405 763652

junctiongoole.co.uk

Barrow The Forum

18 March, 14:00, 17:00

Box Office 01229 820000

theforumbarrow.co.uk

Lawrence Batley Huddersfield

23 March, 14:00, 16:00, 18:00

Box Office 01484 430528

thelbt.org

Crewe Lyceum

24 March, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 0343 310 0050

crewelyceum.co.uk

Corby Cube

28 March, 14:00, 16:00*

Box Office 01536 470 470

thecorecorby.com

Oxford Playhouse

29 March, 14:00, 16:00

30 March, 11:00*, 13:00

Box Office 01865 305 305

oxfordplayhouse.com

York Theatre Royal

2 April, 14:00, 16:00

3 April, 11:00*, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 01904 623 568

yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Durham Gala Theatre

4 April, 14:00, 16:00*, 18:00

Box Office 03000 266 600

galadurham.co.uk

Harrogate Theatre

6 April, 11:00, 14:00*, 16:00

Box Office 01423 502 116

harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Newcastle Northern Stage

11 April, 14:00, 16:00

12 April, 11:00*, 13:00, 15:00

Box Office 0191 230 5151

northernstage.co.uk

Doncaster Cast

14 April, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 01302 303 959

castindoncaster.com

Hartlepool Town Hall

16 April, 14:00, 16:00*

Box Office 01429 890 000

culturehartlepool.com

Hull New Theatre

20 April, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 01482 300 306

hulltheatres.co.uk

Barnsley Civic

21 April, 15:00, 17:00

Box Office 01226 327 000

barnsleycivic.co.uk

Mansfield Palace Theatre

22 April, 14:30, 16:30

Book now 01623 463 133

mansfield.gov.uk

Middlesbrough Theatre

24 April, 14:00, 17:30

Box Office 01642 815 181

middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk

Bridlington Spa

7 May, 12:00, 14:00*, 18:00

Box Office 01262 678 258

bridspa.com

Bradford St George's Hall

11 May, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 01274 432 000

bradford-theatres.co.uk

Berwick Maltings

25 May, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 01289 330 999

maltingsberwick.co.uk

Edinburgh Festival Theatre

26 May, 14:00, 16:00

Box Office 0131 529 6000

capitaltheatres.com

* Relaxed performance

**Audio described performance