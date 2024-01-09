Northern Ballet's TORTOISE & THE HARE Begins UK Tour This Month

The tour will run 27 January - 29 May 2024.
Northern Ballet's heart-warming children's ballet Tortoise & the Hare will open at The Linbury theatre in London's Royal Opera House 27-29 January before embarking on an extensive UK tour from 12 February to the 29 May.
The show will visit Leeds, Buxton, Aylesbury, Stoke, Goole, Barrow, Huddersfield, Crewe, Corby, Oxford, York, Durham, Harrogate, Newcastle, Doncaster, Hartlepool, Hull, Mansfield, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Bridlington, Bradford, Berwick and finally Edinburgh.
Tortoise & the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop's much-loved fable of a Tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy Hare to a race.
Running for approximately 40 minutes, the colourful production has been created especially for children aged three and above and their families. It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.
Many venues include a relaxed performance which, whilst open to anyone, aims to reduce anxiety around theatre visits to help everyone have an enjoyable time. They may benefit people with sensory or communication difficulties, or a learning disability. For the first time there will also be two audio described performances and accompanying touch tour during the run at Northern Ballet's home theatre, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds.
Tortoise & the Hare is just one in Northern Ballet's award-winning series of children's ballets which have toured to theatres, schools and community centres across the UK.
Choreographed by former Northern Ballet dancers Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe, Tortoise & the Hare premiered in 2015 and was the second children's ballet by the pair. Their 2012 Ugly Duckling was later adapted into a BAFTA winning programme for CBeebies. The production includes an original score composed by Bruno Merz, set designs by Ali Allen and live music performed by members of the Northern Ballet Sinfonia.
Tickets are now on sale. For more information, on-sale dates and details on how to book, please visit northernballet.com/tortoise-and-the-hare
Linbury Theatre (Royal Opera House)
27 January, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00
28 January, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00
29 January, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 020 7304 4000
Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre
12 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00
13 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00
14 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00
15 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00
16 February, 11:00*, 14:00**, 16:00
17 February, 11:00*, 14:00**, 16:00
Box Office 0113 220 8008
Buxton Opera House
20 February, 14:00, 16:00, 18:00*
Box Office 01298 72050
Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
27 February, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 01296 745100
Stoke Regent Theatre
28 February, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 01782 213808
Goole Junction
2 March, 12:00, 14:00, 17:00
Box Office 01405 763652
Barrow The Forum
18 March, 14:00, 17:00
Box Office 01229 820000
Lawrence Batley Huddersfield
23 March, 14:00, 16:00, 18:00
Box Office 01484 430528
Crewe Lyceum
24 March, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 0343 310 0050
Corby Cube
28 March, 14:00, 16:00*
Box Office 01536 470 470
Oxford Playhouse
29 March, 14:00, 16:00
30 March, 11:00*, 13:00
Box Office 01865 305 305
York Theatre Royal
2 April, 14:00, 16:00
3 April, 11:00*, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 01904 623 568
Durham Gala Theatre
4 April, 14:00, 16:00*, 18:00
Box Office 03000 266 600
Harrogate Theatre
6 April, 11:00, 14:00*, 16:00
Box Office 01423 502 116
Newcastle Northern Stage
11 April, 14:00, 16:00
12 April, 11:00*, 13:00, 15:00
Box Office 0191 230 5151
Doncaster Cast
14 April, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 01302 303 959
Hartlepool Town Hall
16 April, 14:00, 16:00*
Box Office 01429 890 000
Hull New Theatre
20 April, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 01482 300 306
Barnsley Civic
21 April, 15:00, 17:00
Box Office 01226 327 000
Mansfield Palace Theatre
22 April, 14:30, 16:30
Book now 01623 463 133
Middlesbrough Theatre
24 April, 14:00, 17:30
Box Office 01642 815 181
Bridlington Spa
7 May, 12:00, 14:00*, 18:00
Box Office 01262 678 258
Bradford St George's Hall
11 May, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 01274 432 000
Berwick Maltings
25 May, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 01289 330 999
Edinburgh Festival Theatre
26 May, 14:00, 16:00
Box Office 0131 529 6000
* Relaxed performance
**Audio described performance
