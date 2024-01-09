Northern Ballet's TORTOISE & THE HARE Begins UK Tour This Month

The tour will run 27 January - 29 May 2024.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

Northern Ballet's TORTOISE & THE HARE Begins UK Tour This Month

Northern Ballet's heart-warming children's ballet Tortoise & the Hare will open at The Linbury theatre in London's Royal Opera House 27-29 January before embarking on an extensive UK tour from 12 February to the 29 May.

The show will visit Leeds, Buxton, Aylesbury, Stoke, Goole, Barrow, Huddersfield, Crewe, Corby, Oxford, York, Durham, Harrogate, Newcastle, Doncaster, Hartlepool, Hull, Mansfield, Middlesbrough, Barnsley, Bridlington, Bradford, Berwick and finally Edinburgh.

Tortoise & the Hare is a re-imagining of Aesop's much-loved fable of a Tortoise who, tired of being teased for his slowness, challenges a speedy Hare to a race. 

  

Running for approximately 40 minutes, the colourful production has been created especially for children aged three and above and their families. It is designed as a way for them to experience live dance, music and theatre together at an affordable price.  

Many venues include a relaxed performance which, whilst open to anyone, aims to reduce anxiety around theatre visits to help everyone have an enjoyable time. They may benefit people with sensory or communication difficulties, or a learning disability. For the first time there will also be two audio described performances and accompanying touch tour during the run at Northern Ballet's home theatre, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds. 

Tortoise & the Hare is just one in Northern Ballet's award-winning series of children's ballets which have toured to theatres, schools and community centres across the UK. 

Choreographed by former Northern Ballet dancers Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe, Tortoise & the Hare premiered in 2015 and was the second children's ballet by the pair. Their 2012 Ugly Duckling was later adapted into a BAFTA winning programme for CBeebies. The production includes an original score composed by Bruno Merz, set designs by Ali Allen and live music performed by members of the Northern Ballet Sinfonia

Tickets are now on sale. For more information, on-sale dates and details on how to book, please visit northernballet.com/tortoise-and-the-hare 

Tour Dates 

Linbury Theatre (Royal Opera House) 

27 January, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00 

28 January, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00 

29 January, 12:00, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 020 7304 4000 

roh.org.uk 

Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre 

12 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00

13 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00

14 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00

15 February, 11:00, 13:00, 15:00

16 February, 11:00*, 14:00**, 16:00 

17 February, 11:00*, 14:00**, 16:00 

Box Office 0113 220 8008 

northernballet.com/theatre

Buxton Opera House  

20 February, 14:00, 16:00, 18:00* 

Box Office 01298 72050  

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk 

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre 

27 February, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 01296 745100 

atgtickets.com/aylesbury 

Stoke Regent Theatre 

28 February, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 01782 213808 

atgtickets.com/regent-theatre 

Goole Junction 

2 March, 12:00, 14:00, 17:00 

Box Office 01405 763652

junctiongoole.co.uk 

Barrow The Forum 

18 March, 14:00, 17:00 

Box Office 01229 820000 

theforumbarrow.co.uk 

Lawrence Batley Huddersfield 

23 March, 14:00, 16:00, 18:00 

Box Office 01484 430528 

thelbt.org 

Crewe Lyceum 

24 March, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 0343 310 0050 

crewelyceum.co.uk

Corby Cube 

28 March, 14:00, 16:00* 

Box Office 01536 470 470 

thecorecorby.com 

Oxford Playhouse 

29 March, 14:00, 16:00 

30 March, 11:00*, 13:00 

Box Office 01865 305 305 

oxfordplayhouse.com 

York Theatre Royal 

2 April, 14:00, 16:00 

3 April, 11:00*, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 01904 623 568 

yorktheatreroyal.co.uk 

Durham Gala Theatre 

4 April, 14:00, 16:00*, 18:00 

Box Office 03000 266 600 

galadurham.co.uk 

Harrogate Theatre 

6 April, 11:00, 14:00*, 16:00 

Box Office 01423 502 116 

harrogatetheatre.co.uk  

Newcastle Northern Stage 

11 April, 14:00, 16:00 

12 April, 11:00*, 13:00, 15:00 

Box Office 0191 230 5151 

northernstage.co.uk 

Doncaster Cast 

14 April, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 01302 303 959 

castindoncaster.com 

Hartlepool Town Hall 

16 April, 14:00, 16:00* 

Box Office 01429 890 000 

culturehartlepool.com 

Hull New Theatre 

20 April, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 01482 300 306 

hulltheatres.co.uk 

Barnsley Civic 

21 April, 15:00, 17:00 

Box Office 01226 327 000 

barnsleycivic.co.uk 

Mansfield Palace Theatre 

22 April, 14:30, 16:30 

Book now 01623 463 133

mansfield.gov.uk 

Middlesbrough Theatre 

24 April, 14:00, 17:30 

Box Office 01642 815 181

middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk

Bridlington Spa

7 May, 12:00, 14:00*, 18:00 

Box Office 01262 678 258 

bridspa.com 

Bradford St George's Hall 

11 May, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 01274 432 000

bradford-theatres.co.uk 

Berwick Maltings 

25 May, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 01289 330 999 

maltingsberwick.co.uk 

Edinburgh Festival Theatre 

26 May, 14:00, 16:00 

Box Office 0131 529 6000 

capitaltheatres.com 

* Relaxed performance 

**Audio described performance 



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
STIMMICANTO by Paggy Gacheva Comes to Barons Court Theatre This Month Photo
STIMMICANTO by Paggy Gacheva Comes to Barons Court Theatre This Month

STIMMICANTO by Paggy Gacheva comes to Barons Court Theatre this month! Performances run 30 January  – 4 February 2024 7:30pm & 5:00 pm.

2
Photos: First Look At NORTHANGER ABBEY At Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At NORTHANGER ABBEY At Orange Tree Theatre

Orange Tree Theatre (OT) with co-producers Octagon Theatre Bolton, Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough and Theatre by the Lake Keswick today announces the full cast for Zoe Cooper’s playful reimagining of Jane Austen’s Northanger Abbey. Tessa Walker directs Rebecca Banatvala (Cath), AK Golding (Iz) and Sam Newton (Hen).

3
Birmingham Hippodrome Will Host an Awards Evening Celebrating New Writing Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Will Host an Awards Evening Celebrating New Writing

On Thursday 24 January, Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio will host the fifth edition of the scriptwriting competition awards, Enter.Stage.Write. The evening will mark the culmination of the competition which has been open to entries since July 2023.

4
New Vic Theatre Will Stage the Premiere of A LEAP IN THE DARK Photo
New Vic Theatre Will Stage the Premiere of A LEAP IN THE DARK

Staffordshire's New Vic presents the stage premiere of A Leap In The Dark, charting the story of the UK's first ever radio play on its 100th anniversary, a major moment in radio history. The production is written by Emmy award-winning Ron Hutchinson.

More Hot Stories For You

Samantha Spiro Joins Cast of THE MOST PRECIOUS OF GOODS, Replacing Allan CordunerSamantha Spiro Joins Cast of THE MOST PRECIOUS OF GOODS, Replacing Allan Corduner
COWBOYS AND LESBIANS Will Transfer to the Park Theatre in FebruaryCOWBOYS AND LESBIANS Will Transfer to the Park Theatre in February
The Kingdom Choir Adds Additional 30th Anniversary PerformanceThe Kingdom Choir Adds Additional 30th Anniversary Performance
MAID MARIAN AND HER MERRY MEN Will Receive Musical Workshop This MonthMAID MARIAN AND HER MERRY MEN Will Receive Musical Workshop This Month

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You