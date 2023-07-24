Northern Ballet Presents GENERATIONS: Three Short Ballets In Leeds And London This Autumn

The programme features a world première from New York City Ballet Principal and TikTok sensation Tiler Peck.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

This September Northern Ballet will present Generations: Three Short Ballets, a trio of contemporary ballets created by choreographers at different stages of their careers curated by Artistic Director Federico Bonelli.

The evening will feature a world première from New York City Ballet Principal Tiler Peck in her first choreographic commission for a European ballet company.

“It is an absolute honour to be creating a new work for Northern Ballet. I have always admired Federico's work and was humbled when he asked me if I would make a new commission for the company. This will be my first time choreographing for a European company and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Northern Ballet's incredibly versatile dancers.” - Tiler Peck

Royal Ballet Soloist and emerging choreographer Benjamin Ella will present a UK première inspired by the music of Finnish composer Jean Sibelius.

The contemporary classic Adagio Hammerklavier by Dutch master Hans van Manen, created 50 years ago this year, completes the programme and will be performed by the Company for the first time.

"Earlier this year we successfully piloted our Sketches programme to a sold out audience in our studio theatre, giving emerging Leeds based choreographers the opportunity to create new works and develop their choreographic practice.I'm passionate about championing the choreographic voices of tomorrow and I see Generations: Three Short Ballets as a continuation of this, this time inviting artists from across the generations and across the globe to create and stage work in our beloved hometown of Leeds.Benjamin Ella is a talented young choreographer at the beginning of his career while Tiler Peck's first European commission marks a new chapter for the rising star. The placement of their work alongside renowned Dutch ballet master Hans van Manen's perfectly captures the fusion of old and new that makes ballet such a wonderful and dynamic artform." - Federico Bonelli

The triple bill marks the start of Northern Ballet's 23/24 autumn season, its first under the artistic direction of Bonelli. Celebrating the breadth of the Company's work, the new season presents stories that connect with people of all ages and backgrounds. From UK and world premières created by compelling new voices with fresh perspectives, to the revival of critically acclaimed classic repertoire - these are stories created in Leeds for a national stage.

Generations: Three Short Ballets will be performed at the Click HereAudrey Burton Theatre in Northern Ballet's home in Leeds 8-16 September and at the Linbury Theatre in London from the 31 October - 2 November.




