New York City Ballet Makes Sadler's Wells Debut in March 2024

The celebrated New York City Ballet (NYCB) makes its Sadler’s Wells debut in March 2024, bringing UK premieres of works by Kyle Abraham, Justin Peck, and Pam Tanowitz, and a classic work by George Balanchine.

NYCB is one of the foremost ballet companies in the world and is known for its contemporary style, speed, and musicality. Currently celebrating its 75th Anniversary, NYCB was founded in 1948 by choreographer George Balanchine and arts patron Lincoln Kirstein. This is the first time the company has performed in London since 2008.

Justin Peck’s Rotunda features a commissioned score from American composer Nico Muhly and an ensemble of 12 dancers. Peck, NYCB’s Resident Choreographer and Artistic Advisor, has created more than 20 works for NYCB. Recent projects outside of NYCB include Illinois, a new stage adaptation of Sufjan Stevens’ album of the same name, and creating the choreography for Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of West Side Story in 2022.



Balanchine’s Duo Concertant, a work for two dancers and two onstage musicians, is set to the music of Igor Stravinsky and was created for NYCB’s legendary Stravinsky Festival in 1972. Balanchine is widely regarded as one of the most influential choreographers of the 20th century, and co-founded NYCB and the School of American Ballet, NYCB’s official training academy.

Pam Tanowitz’ Gustave Le Gray No.1 is set to Caroline Shaw’s piano composition ‘Gustave le Gray,’ and features four dancers in flowing red costumes who interact with an onstage pianist who performs the score. Tanowitz first presented her work in the UK in 2019 to great acclaim with Four Quartets at the Barbican. Since then, she has been commissioned by The Royal Ballet, and returned to the Barbican in 2023 with Song of Songs.

Love Letter (on shuffle) by MacArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham is set to the music of James Blake and features costumes by British fashion designer Giles Deacon. Abraham founded his acclaimed modern dance company A.I.M. in 2005, and has been commissioned by many dance companies including two recent commissions for The Royal Ballet. Sadler’s Wells first presented Abraham’s work in 2017 with Pavement, in 2022 with Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth and most recently in September 2023 with Are You in Your Feelings? for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.



NYCB Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford said, “New York City Ballet is thrilled to return to London during our 75th anniversary season with an exciting new generation of dancers performing three of the newest works created for our repertory, along with a favorite from our co-founder George Balanchine. NYCB first performed in London two years after its founding and it has always been a special place for the Company. We are very grateful to Sadler’s Wells for inviting us to return during our diamond anniversary year.”