New Tickets Released & Full Cast Announced for FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE

Due to popular demand - new tickets have been released for the 2023 Manchester residency of Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, the critically acclaimed international immersive phenomenon currently celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary.

The show will play at the Hotel Brooklyn, 59 Portland Street, M1 3HP with performances from 24 February - 12 March 2023, with extra performances on 1 and 8 March now on sale via www.faultytowersdining.com/manchester

The ensemble for the Manchester residency includes Suzanna Hughes and Claire Buckingham alternating as 'Sybil', Jack Baldwin and Benedict Holme alternating as 'Basil', with Leigh Kelly as 'Manuel'.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal and 5-star comedy. It has just extended its residency in London for another year, with tickets there now on sale until December 2023.

When the audience become diners in the 'Faulty Towers' restaurant, pretty much anything can happen - because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a '70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.

Expect the unexpected!

Producer Jared Harford said, "We're thrilled beyond belief to be bringing the fun and chaos of our show to Manchester, and we have a great partner in the team from Hotel Brooklyn. We've been blown away by the response so far, and we hope this is the start of a long association with the city!"

Hotel Brooklyn is located for both convenience and luxury, providing ample opportunity to experience the city in whichever direction you choose. Featuring 189 innovative bedrooms, a lively restaurant, and an expansive 9th floor banqueting space with its own bar, Hotel Brooklyn is a defiant homage to the Gilded Age of New York City and the promise of the New World.

A loving tribute to the BBC's classic TV series, the show has been seen by over a million people worldwide since the very first show at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane on 24 April 1997.

Devised by Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and others, the show has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season. The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, and has just celebrated its tenth year in London, cementing its status as London's longest running immersive experience.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a loving tribute to Fawlty Towers, the BBC TV series written by John Cleese and Connie Booth. Their TV scripts are not used in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience uses its own original scripts and format.