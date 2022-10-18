New Rock Musical SUPERYOU Will Debut in the UK This Weekend

The new rock musical SUPERYOU with book, music, and lyrics by Lourds Lane, will be making its debut UK performance on the Main Stage at Musical Con, the West End's first ever musical theatre fan convention, on Saturday 22 October at 12noon at EXCEL London. The performance comes in anticipation of a workshop of the musical which will take place in London in November with presentations in December.

Vicki Manser (SIX), Renée Lamb (SIX), Tom Francis (& Juliet) and Natalie Green (Les Misérables) will perform alongside creator Lourds Lane in the presentation at Musical Con with casting for the workshops to be announced.

SUPERYOU is an empowering female-led musical, celebrating the journey of a comic book artist who learns to love herself and find her voice when her own superheroine creations come to life. With rock music at its core, the score also incorporates many different styles of music including pop, hip hop, swing, gospel, and anthemic power ballads.

Originally slated to open off-Broadway in May 2020, SUPERYOU subsequently became the first theatrical show to safely perform live during the pandemic via concerts on pick-up trucks at a drive-in in upstate New York where it garnered a lot of attention both nationally and internationally. The concerts were filmed and released as a documentary on Broadway on Demand and extended three times due to overwhelming demand. The musical's TikTok account has so far over 21 million views worldwide and the concept album of demos recorded by Lourds Lane has developed a substantial cult following. #FANCOVERFRIDAY was created in response to fans across the world recording and posting their own versions of the songs. Due to its online success SUPERYOU presented two sold out concerts at Carnegie Hall in New York City in July 2022.

SUPERYOU has direction and choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, music direction and co-arrangements by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett. It is produced by All Awesome LLC / Melissa M. Jones.

The concept album can be heard here.

Website: www.superyoumusical.com