New Matildas Join MATILDA THE MUSICAL in the West End

Estella Evans, Selena Karir and Arabella Stanton will join Sophia Goodman in the title role, with their first performances from 12 September. 

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Casting has been announced for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s West End production of Matilda The Musical which is now in its 12th year and continues to play to packed houses at the Cambridge Theatre.

Estella Evans, Selena Karir and Arabella Stanton will join Sophia Goodman in the title role of Matilda, with their first performances from 12 September. 

Kieran Hill will join the company in the role of Miss Trunchbull alongside Lydia White as Miss Honey. Rakesh Boury and Amy Ellen Richardson will continue in the roles of Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

Nolan Edwards, Sean Lopeman, Ruairidh McDonald, Kane Oliver Parry, Deborah Tracey, Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Ronan Burns, Ella Caldwell, Stan Doughty, Karina Hind, Roan Pronk, Gabrielle Davina Smith and Lauren Varnham will join the existing adult cast which includes Thea Bunting, Aaron Jenkins and Sam Lathwood.

The other young performers announced today who join the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are as follows:  Sidhant Anand, Charlie Cox, Jack Dennis, Megan Donovan, Rosy Drury, Jake Durant, Phoebe Easom, Jaydon Eastman, Benjamin El Refaie, Jax Fenner, Max Garlick, Lilia Guinoubi, Gina Harris-Sullivan, Coco-Lili Hodder, Elliott Marsden, Sophia McAlister, Charlotte Mellington, Kanon Narumi, Toryn O’Callaghan, Zarian Marcel Obatarhe, Kristiano Ricardo, Harriet Rogers, Azalea-Belle Sharp, Archie Smith, Joshua Wahab.

Since the multi-award-winning production opened in London, this iconic British musical has won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical and has been seen by 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination is now booking through to 15 December 2024. For further information visit www.matildathemusical.com.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Sony Pictures U.K. and Tristar Pictures released Matilda across the U.K. and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on 25 November 2022. The two-time BAFTA-nominated film is now available to stream globally on Netflix.



