New London Theatre Stockroom Will Launch Opening Production at Collective Theatre, INFLUENCE

Hot on the heels of their announcement of COLLECTIVE THEATRE,  a brand new performance space in inner London, today leading UK theatre company STOCKROOM announces its opening production in the venue,  INFLUENCE will open on 19 October and run through to 2 December.

Starring Kit Young (Shadow And Bone – Netflix, A Midsummer Night's Dream – The Bridge Theatre, Macbeth - Sam Wanamaker Playhouse) and directed by James Hillier (Artistic Director of Defibrillator - Foxes – Defibrilliator, Sunnymead Court – Arcola and tour), Influence is written by members of Stockroom's Writers' Room, a cooperative of nine pay-rolled writers under contract to collaborate on the creation of new work for the stage.

Influence tells The Magician's story.  Descended from and inspired by a long line of mentalists, conjurers, and illusionists, for the first time he brings his skills in acting and magic together, to present an enchanting journey through a long-forgotten act that he is going to bring back to life… With a few surprises along the way. The work challenges the audiences' powers of perception, and asks them if they can really believe what they see and hear? Full of twists and turns, Influence plays with illusion, throwing into question the difference between truth and deception, reality and fiction.


Stockroom Executive Producer and CEO, Martin Derbyshire says, “We're delighted to be opening this new venue with such a bold and exciting show, one that brings together pure entertainment and also gets audiences talking. This will be the third show we've opened since losing our NPO status and it's a testament to the talent and resilience of everyone at Stockroom, who should be very proud that we've made it this far. I can't wait to see what the extraordinary team behind Influence has to offer audiences in London”

In September this year Stockroom came together in partnership with Collective Acting Studio to create the new venue the London Borough of Islington. The Grade II listed building was originally Hornsey Road Baths. Earlier this year its usage was secured by Collective Acting Studio to be home to a drama schoo and Stockroom has now joined to run the theatre in the buildingl. As well as a theatre with two performance spaces seating 100-150 people in each, the building also houses related dressing room and green room facilities, a café/bar, a recording studio, rehearsal rooms, classrooms, library and office space.  The whole building will be home to the Collective Acting Studio operations and its drama-related educational programs.

Formed as Out of Joint in 1993, Stockroom is dedicated to script creation and new approaches to playwriting. We are a creative hub, with 30 years' experience finding some of the nation's most influential writers. We continue to work with partners around the country to bring the best underrepresented voices to the midscale change. We are committed to helping artists bridge the ever-widening gap between fringe/small scale and the midscale main stages. We are finding and promoting exciting artists and contributing to a new, diverse canon of writing.




