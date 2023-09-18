New English Ballet Theatre Presents THE GENESIS DANCE PROJECT Tour In Essex and London

NEW ENGLISH BALLET THEATRE bring a dynamic bill of world-class ballet to the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch on October 19th and to London's Lilian Baylis Studio/Sadler's Wells on November 2nd and 3rd.

Featuring the music of the one-and-only prog-rock gods GENESIS, the company will perform THE GENESIS DANCE PROJECT – a high powered programme of contemporary ballet set to some of the band's best known, instantly recognisable songs. It's a slam-dunk for ballet fans, rock fans, music fans and new audiences. The company will also perform a selection of exhilarating NEW WORKS created by some of today's most exciting choreographers.



'GENESIS DANCE PROJECT and NEW WORKS' is an unprecedented programme of world class choreography and dance which spans the musical centuries: from the baroque beauty of Bach to the multi-million selling genius of Genesis to the contemporary sounds of Nicholas Robert Thayer.

Says NEBT Founder and Artistic Director Karen Pilkington-Miksa:

“I've been a huge Genesis fans for many years and have been harbouring an idea about how we might set some of their greatest hits to dance works by some of our brightest choreographers. I'm delighted that after many entertaining conversations with the band, it's come to fruition! Created with the band's generous permission, THE GENESIS DANCE PROJECT sets six of Genesis' most popular songs to new dances created by our best choreographers. They include The Cinema Show by Ruth Brill, Firth of Fifth by Valentino Zucchetti, I Can't Dance and Invisible Touch by Kristen McNally, and Ripples and Watcher of the Skies by Wayne Eagling. I'm also thrilled to present some outstanding NEW WORKS including All In Passing by British choreographer Peter Leung and Baroque Encounters by NEBT's Assistant Director Daniela Cardim, set to music by Bach.”

PROGRAMME: GENESIS DANCE PROJECT and NEW WORKS:

All in Passing

Choreography: Peter Leung

Music: Nicholas Robert Thayer

Costume Design: Peter Leung

Lighting Design: Andrew Ellis



Peter Leung is a choreographer and stage director and creative director of House of Makers, an interdisciplinary performance arts company in the Netherlands. He has made work for Dutch National Ballet; Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam; Rotterdam Kunsthal, Origen Cultural Festival, Switzerland; International Bach Festival, KLM & Rituals, Heineken and many more.

Says Peter: “'All in Passing' is a piece that explores relationships. I use the dancers' qualities of touch, weight exchange, and physical tension and resistance, to research the idea of relationships. The base of the work consists of duets which represent the dynamics of relationships between people and how energy flows. Being relational and aware that everyone affects one another fascinates me, and dance is a tangible way to explore this.”

*All In Passing will be performed by NEBT at BALLET NIGHTS, Lanterns Studio Theatre, Canary Wharf on September 29th and 30th www.balletnights.com

Baroque Encounters

Choreography: Daniela Cardim

Music: Johann Sebastian Bach

Costume Design: April Dalton

Lighting Design: Andrew Ellis

Daniela Cardim is a choreographer and former dancer with Ballet do Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro and Dutch National Ballet. This commission follows the international acclaim she achieved in 2022 for Stabat Mater – nominated for the Award of Best Choreography 2022 - and Reset, which she created for Poznań Opera Ballet, Poland, and West Australian Ballet. Daniela has created works for Birmingham Royal Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, West Australian Ballet, Poznan Opera Ballet, Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo Companhia de Dança, English National Ballet School and many more. She was cited as 'new name to watch' by Dance Europe Magazine's Critics' Choice Awards for her 2015 work Tangents, made for NEBT, and her work Vertex was chosen by Dance Europe's Critics' Choice Awards as one of the 'Best Premieres of 2017'.

Watcher of the Skies

Ripples

Choreography: Wayne Eagling

Music: Genesis

Costume Design: Nina Kobiashvili

Lighting Design: Andrew Ellis

Wayne Eagling is a choreographer and former Principal with the Royal Ballet, Artistic Director of Dutch National Ballet (1991–2003) and Artistic Director of English National Ballet (2005–12). Since 2012 Wayne has created a number of high profile works including Sleeping Beauty for the New National Theatre in Japan, a new version of The Nutcracker for Hungarian National Ballet and exciting work for The Royal Ballet, La Scala Ballet in Milan, Kremlin Ballet Company in Moscow, and the Hungarian National Opera. For New English Ballet Theatre Wayne created Remembrance set to music by Handel played live by The English Concert at the Peacock Theatre in 2018. Remembrance is loosely based on the life of dancer, teacher and company director Marie Rambert during World War II; the film of Wayne's production was screened in 2021 at the Lyric Hammersmith.

Firth of Fifth

Choreography: Valentino Zucchetti

Music: Genesis

Costume Design: Nina Kobiashvili

Lighting Design: Andrew Ellis

Valentino Zucchetti is an award-winning dancer and choreographer; he won the 2006 Genée International Ballet Competition and the 2007 Solo Seal award. He joined the Royal Ballet in 2010, promoted to First Artist in 2011, Soloist in 2012 and First Soloist in 2014. He regularly creates pieces for The Royal Ballet's Draft Works. His 2020 ballet Scherzo for The Royal Ballet received the South Bank Sky Arts Award for Dance. His ballet Anemoi created for the main stage of the Royal Opera House received its world premiere in June 2021 and won the Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Best Classical Choreography in 2022. In 2022, he created Prima for The Royal Ballet: A Diamond Celebration. For NEBT, Valentino created Orbital Motion, which was part of our 2013, 2014 and 2015 seasons, and Enticement's Lure (2016).

The Cinema Show

Choreography: Ruth Brill

Music: Genesis

Costume Design: Nina Kobiashvili

Lighting Design: Andrew Ellis

Ruth Brill has created work for Birmingham Royal Ballet (including Arcadia and Peter & The Wolf), English National Ballet (including Dance in Perpetuity and dance film MOMENTA), English National Ballet & Chelsea Ballet Schools (Nutcracker Gala – London Coliseum), BBC Dance Passion, The Rugby World Cup Welcoming Ceremony for England (Sound of Strength) and various dance films (BODIES, Chrysalis, Beneath Still Waters). Ruth is the Artistic Director of London Children's Ballet; she re-staged Cathy Marston's production of Ballet Shoes (2019) and commissioned the creation of Anne Of Green Gables (2022), Snow White (2023) and Secret Garden (2024) for the company.

I Can't Dance

Invisible Touch

Choreography: Kristen McNally

Music: Genesis

Costume Design: Nina Kobiashvili

Lighting Design: Andrew Ellis

Kristen McNally is a choreographer and Principal Character Artist with the Royal Ballet. She has created many works for the Royal Ballet International Draft Works including Yes we did, Don't Hate the Player, Hate the Game and Checkpoint 19 and Chance to Dance, The Royal Ballet School and Metheus for BalletBoyz the TALENT in the Linbury Studio Theatre. McNally regularly works with the Royal Opera House's Learning and Participation department, with work including choreographing for Chance for Dance and co-presenting Royal Ballet Live. Other choreography work includes the 'Tiny Dancer' television advert for John Lewis (2015). For NEBT Kirsten has created three works; Lonesome Gun, Mad Women and Moonshine.

NEW ENGLISH BALLET THEATRE is a dynamic, critically acclaimed ballet company. Founded by Karen Pilkington-Miksa in 2010, NEBT is dedicated to creating exceptional dance experiences for the widest possible audience. Working with a range of emerging, developing and established choreographers, musicians, designers and artists, NEBT has built a solid repertoire of works that represent the versatility and significance of ballet today.

Following NEBT's successful 2022 season at the Linbury Theatre, Cheltenham Music Festival, Grange Festival and the Royal Academy of Dance, the company will be performing at BALLET NIGHTS 2023 on September 29th and 30th at Lanterns Studio Theatre where they will present Peter Leung's All In Passing. The Ballet Nights performances will be followed by the GENESIS DANCE PROJECT and NEW WORKS programme at the Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch, Essex and at Lilian Baylis Studio at Sadler's Wells in London.