New Diorama Theatre Spring 2024 Season Announced

2024 kicks off at New Diorama with a season co-programmed by incoming Artistic Director, Bec Martin, and outgoing Artistic director David Byrne.

Each of the four shows across January – April are diverse and surprising, showcasing brilliant new work from across the independent UK theatre scene. From award-winning ensemble physical theatre to celebrated performance art through satire and comic storytelling - audiences will discover work from the global and satirical to the intensely political and personal.

The season begins with multi award-winning migrant-led international theatre makers Ephemeral Ensemble’s Rewind, exploring Latin American refugee stories and making its London debut after a hugely successful Edinburgh Festival Fringe run and international tour.

Disability satire and 2023 Untapped Award winner It’s A Motherf**king Pleasure by Flawbored returns to NDT in February following its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run and New York debut, and ahead of national tour.

ELOINA’s body-positive and labia-loving sensation High Steaks then joins the season for a two-week run after sell-out dates across the UK and critical acclaim. Performed in the nude with live meat fried on stage, it’s a celebratory, revelatory dismantling of taboos.

The season then closes with The Long Run by Katie Arnstein, in association with Grace Dickson Productions. A captivating, joyful comedy about love, cancer and really long journeys, this award-winning production is directed by incoming New Diorama Artistic Director Bec Martin.

Bec Martin said: ‘This is an incredible and unique opportunity to collaborate with David, an artistic director I admire so much, to programme artists we have both supported and loved. It’s a good bye, a hello, and a statement of intent that all the wonderful, collaborative artistic practice and support of the past isn't going anywhere.'

David Byrne said: ‘The emotion of leaving New Diorama is cushioned by leaving the organisation I love in the confident hands of Bec. This season allows work we both love to sit together in conversation. It’s a fitting end of my time, when collaborative practise has been at the centre of the conversation, that this season is co-programmed and co-presented. I’m going to be back in the audience for every one of these brilliant shows.’

SHOWS

REWIND

by Ephemeral Ensemble

30 Jan – 10 Feb 2024

Forensic anthropology and physical theatre collide in this compelling, kaleidoscopic show inspired by Latin American refugee stories.

Performances Tues - Sats, 7.30pm / Sat matinees, 3pm

Babes-in-arms: 2pm, Fri 2 Feb.

Relaxed performance 2 Feb

Captioned by Stagetext 8 Feb.

Tickets £17 / Previews £15 / £3 (30 & 31 Jan).

Book: Click Here.

IT’S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE

by Flawbored

20-24 Feb 2024

The smash-hit 2023 Untapped Award-winning disability satire returns to NDT following it's New York debut and ahead of national tour. Usually disabled people want to do the right thing. But what if they don't?

Performances Tue - Sat, 7.30pm / Sat matinee, 3pm.

All performances are relaxed and feature integrated captioning and audio description.

Tickets £17 / Preview £15 / £3 (21 Feb).

Book: Click Here.

HIGH STEAKS

by ELOINA

12-23 Mar 2024

A show about labia, labia-shaming, cosmetic surgery and – fundamentally – body lovin'. Award-winning queer performer ELOINA hangs two beef steaks from her labia, butchers them up & sizzles them on a grill. And... her mum is in the show.

Performances Tues - Sats, 7.30pm / Sat matinee, 3pm, 23 Mar.

Tickets £17 / Previews £15 / £3 (12 & 13 Mar).

Book: Click Here.

THE LONG RUN

by Katie Arnstein in association with Grace Dickson Productions

29 Mar - 13 Apr 2024

A captivating, joyful comedy about love, cancer and really long journeys. Incoming New Diorama Artistic Director Bec Martin directs this tender, emotionally rich - and frequently hilarious – performance.

Performances Tues - Sats, 7.30pm / Sat matinees, 3pm, 6 & 13 Apr.

Tickets £17 / Previews £15 / £3 (29 Mar – 2 Apr).

Book: Click Here