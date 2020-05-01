New Collector's Edition of PETULA CLARK - A VALENTINE'S DAY CONCERT AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL Released

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A new collector's edition of Petula Clark's legendary 1974 concert at the Royal Albert Hall has been released thanks to the tapes having miraculously found and carefully restored!

The iconic concert's 40 page hardcover booklet features forewords by Stevie Wonder, Tony Hatch, Burt Bacharach, Richard Carpenter, Leslie Bricusse and Francis Lai.

Purchase here; https://unitedmusic.ch/store/en/collectors-editions/17-petula-clark-a-valentine-s-day-concert-at-the-royal-albert-hall-7640160390301.html





