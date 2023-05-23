New British Rom-Com Film Comes to Park Theatre

The producers of the new British import film, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, have a knack for funny, heart-warming romantic comedies. Their past efforts include Love Actually, Bridget Jones’ Diary, and Four Weddings & A Funeral. This new film stars Lily James (Downton Abbey, Cinderella) and Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (Howard’s End, Sense & Sensibility) as well as Shazad Latif (Falling for Figaro, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel). It is directed by BAFTA winning Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth, The Four Feathers). The film comes to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey for a one-week run starting, Friday, May 26.

For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), “swiping right” has only delivered an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath's (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe's childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents' example and opt for an arranged (or "assisted") marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is presented in the King Auditorium Screening Room at 6:45pm nightly with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm. The theatre is closed on Monday. Tickets for the film are $10/$9. They can be purchased in advance online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The theatre’s bar, The Lounge, will be open Friday & Saturday at 5:30pm with live free music