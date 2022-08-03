National Youth Theatre and Vogue Rites Among The Star-Studded Opening Night For Somerset House's THIS BRIGHT LAND

The magical world of This Bright Land has officially opened with a launch party in the spectacular surroundings of Somerset House. Created by Somerset House Studios' artists Gareth Pugh and Carson McColl, Somerset House's magnificent open-air courtyard has been transformed into a welcoming wonderland of performances, voguing, street parties, music and more. This Bright Land is open to everyone throughout August and aims to bring communities together through celebration.

Guests took in spectacular views of the London skyline - and the party below - from the 35-metre Observation Wheel where guests listened to diverse stories of Londoners' lives in a sound installation by artist Mina Salimi, and were entertained by performances from Vogue Rites, Studio Wayne McGregor, Ruth Brown and the National Youth Theatre in front of a full house, seated on a rainbow-coloured amphitheatre riser.

Scented, floral pathways led guests on a sensory journey through the Wonder Garden created in partnership with Jo Malone London. They enjoyed beauty and wellness activations including relaxing, light treatments from Forest Essentials, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Dr. Jart+, Aveda and Origins. Guests also picked up tips from M·A·C professional make-up artists in the futuristic, custom-built Clubhouse, a space in partnership with M·A·C Cosmetics and designed by Automated Architecture.

Among the night's star-studded guests were Jaime Winstone, Henry Holland, Kai-Isaiah Jamal, Yinka Ilori, Princess Julia, Nicholas Pinnock, Saul Nash and Girli.

Food was prepared by Tatale for Black Eats LDN which is a collective of independent Black-owned food vendors, and This Bright Land's official drinks partner Bombay Sapphire served up delicious cocktails with new Bombay Citron Pressé, a vibrant gin bursting with the taste of freshly squeezed Mediterranean lemons.

This Bright Land puts togetherness at its heart, using entertainment and play to encourage connections and collaborations between communities. The events this August will include weekly Friday night parties hosted by creative collectives such as Daytimers and Movimentos; Saturday night open-air Vogue Balls staged in collaboration with Vogue Rites; and Sunday Street Parties. More information on This Bright Land's programme HERE.

This Bright Land is open now and runs until 29 August 2022. Tickets available via somersethouse.org.uk