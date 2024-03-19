National Youth Theatre Launches Campaign To  Support Participation In The Arts For Young People 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last month, National Youth Theatre CEO & Artistic Director, Paul Roseby OBE warned that “theatre has become a luxury” - now, the pioneering youth arts charity has launched a new fundraising campaign to raise funds for bursaries to support young people taking part in NYT activities this summer.

The Big Give Arts for Impact fundraising campaign runs from 19 - 26 March, with the huge benefit that donations to the charity's bursary fund will be doubled by The Big Give during this time.

Funds raised will create bursaries that will support young people facing financial barriers to take part in NYT summer courses in Birmingham, Leeds, London and Newcastle. Donations, however big or small, will make an impact on opening up access to the leading work of NYT for young people across the country. Donations can be made here or by visiting nyt.org.uk/donate.

CEO & Artistic Director, Paul Roseby OBE said: “‘Theatre, the art and origin of storytelling, is the heartbeat of our nation. Our hearts are now breaking at the artform being devalued, the loss of arts in schools and local authority cuts. The threat has never been greater and as a result theatre is becoming more and more of a luxury item. Your support will help young talent be seen, be heard and be their best selves.”

To coincide with the launch of the vital campaign, NYT also today released a new video titled “A Place To Be” - an inspiring short film featuring NYT members speaking about what being a part of National Youth Theatre means to them and how it has impacted their lives. The 3 minute film can be viewed here.

NYT Patron Dame Helen Mirren recently supported the charity through her partnership with Barbie and Mattel as the brand celebrates Female Storytellers during its 65th anniversary. She said: “'I am proud to support the National Youth Theatre because without them, I don't know that I would have been able to become an actress.

“It's an organisation that allows young people, irrespective of finances, to enter into the world of theatre, of drama, of telling stories across many roles on stage and behind the scenes. And it was very important in my life so I'm thrilled that we can continue to support them."

Auditions to become an acting member of the National Youth Theatre in 2024 close this Thursday 21 March. Applications can upload a video audition at nyt.org.uk/auditions.