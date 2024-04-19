National Theatre Will Adapt BALLET SHOES For the Stage This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre will adapt the bestselling book Ballet Shoes for the stage. Performances begin on 23 November at the Olivier Theatre.

In a crumbling house full of dinosaur bones and fossils, three adopted sisters – Pauline, Petrova and Posy – are learning who they are and what they want to be.

Under the watchful eyes and guidance of their guardian Sylvia, Nana, and some unlikely lodgers, they fight to pursue their individual passions. But in a world that wasn’t built for women with big ambitions, can they forge a future, keep their family together, and even learn a dance or two along the way?

Katy Rudd (The Ocean at the End of the Lane) returns to The National Theatre to direct this re-imagining of Noel Streatfeild’s beloved novel, in a new version by Kendall Feaver (The Almighty Sometimes).

The cast and production team have yet to be announced.

Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/productions/ballet-shoes/.