National Theatre At Home to Offer Seven-Day Free Trial

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

National Theatre has launched its first-ever seven-day free trial for National Theatre at Home, giving new subscribers around the world unlimited access to The National Theatre at Home's catalogue of world-class theatre for free. After the trial, subscriptions continue at £9.99 a month or £99.99 a year (12 months for the price of 10).

Filmed live on stage in front of an audience, each production on the streaming service translates the electricity of the room to screen, bringing world-class theatre, and 'stories that live with you', wherever you are.

The free trial follows the live digital premiere of The Fifth Step (Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman), which streamed live from 7pm BST on 1 October and is now available to watch on demand. It also marks the announcement of National Theatre at Home's new season, with five further productions joining the streaming service this autumn/winter: Les Liaisons Dangereuses (3 November), Arcadia (26 November), The Playboy of the Western World (1 December), Kinky Boots (1 December) and A Child's Christmas in Wales (8 December).

Matt Risley, Chief Digital Officer, National Theatre said: 'This free trial is the clearest expression yet of what streamed theatre can do. It puts our bumper autumn/winter season, including the releases of Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Playboy of The Western World and Arcadia in front of a global audience, meaning anyone anywhere, can enjoy world-class theatre.'

WHAT'S STREAMING ON NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME

Leading the season announcement are five productions joining National Theatre at Home this autumn/winter:

Les Liaisons Dangereuses (3 November 2026): Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner lead Marianne Elliott's new production of Christopher Hampton's adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos's classic tale of seduction and betrayal, captured live from the Lyttelton.

Arcadia (26 November 2026): Isis Hainsworth and Seamus Dillane lead Carrie Cracknell's acclaimed production of Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning play, captured live during its West End run at The Old Vic.

The Playboy of the Western World (1 December 2026): Nicola Coughlan, Eanna Hardwicke and Siobhán McSweeney lead Caitríona McLaughlin's production of John Millington Synge's darkly funny tale of youth and self-discovery, captured live from the Lyttelton.

Kinky Boots (1 December 2026): The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, with songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, tells the story of factory owner Charlie Price and fabulous entertainer Lola, who join forces to save a struggling shoe factory by designing a line of covetable stilettos.

A Child's Christmas in Wales (8 December 2026): Dylan Thomas's beloved evocation of a child's Christmas is a seasonal favourite, bringing warmth and festive storytelling to the streaming service in time for the holidays. A Child's Christmas in Wales, produced by Emma Rice Company is adapted and directed by Emma Rice, with music by Ian Ross.

The season announcement follows the digital premiere of The Fifth Step, which streamed live at 7pm BST on 1 October and is now available to watch on demand:

The Fifth Step (from 1 October 2026): Jack Lowden and Martin Freeman star in David Ireland's raw, alarmingly funny two-hander, captured live from its sold-out run at @sohoplace.

They're joined by previously announced additions to National Theatre at Home:

All My Sons (streaming now, from 1 September 2026): Bryan Cranston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu star in Ivo van Hove's five-star adaptation of Arthur Miller's classic, captured live from Wyndham's Theatre in the West End.

Teeth 'N' Smiles (streaming now, from 8 September 2026): Rebecca Lucy Taylor stars as Maggie in David Hare's rebel play with original music, marking its 50th anniversary, filmed live from the Duke of York's Theatre.

War Horse (from 22 October 2026): the most successful play in National Theatre history, seen by over 8.8 million people worldwide, captured during its recent run in the Olivier and leading a family-friendly moment on the streaming service over half term.

The Audience (from 22 October 2026): Helen Mirren plays Queen Elizabeth II in Stephen Daldry's Olivier and Tony Award-winning production, written by Peter Morgan, is now available globally, having previously only been available to stream in the UK.

National Theatre at Home is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

For more information or to subscribe, visit ntathome.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 14 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming