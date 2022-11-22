Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The event will take place on 13th December 2022 at 7.30pm.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Natalie May Paris, Josh Taylor & More to Star in ACTORS' CHURCH CHRISTMAS SING-ALONG

Led by some of the West Ends brightest talents, The Actors' Church present a joyous community focused evening of song and Christmas cheer! Complete with musicians, West End stars and their two church cats Eliza and Mrs Higgins (who will both be wearing their festive Christmas bowties). The annual Actors' Church Christmas Sing-along is fundraising for 'St. Paul's Church Benevolent fund'. It is an opportunity for local businesses, residents, and anyone within the wider community to come together for an informal evening of festive song - in the beautiful 400-year-old, grade 1 listed, St. Paul's Church Covent Garden.

With It's relaxed atmosphere, the evening brings people into the church who might not normally come to a formal Carol service. There will be a fabulous mixture of the Christmas pop hits well known carols (accompanied by our magnificent church organ). It's not every day you get to sing with some of the best voices in the business, like the amazing Natalie May Paris from the original cast of Six! There is a fully licensed bar (complete with Mulled Wine)!

St. Paul's Covent Garden is known across the world as 'The Actors' Church' because of our close historic association with the theatre community of London's west end. Around the walls and on the pews can be found hundreds of plaques featuring famous theatrical names who have visited the church, including Charlie Chaplin, Ivor Novello and Vivienne Leigh. The St. Paul's Church Benevolent Fund benefits rough sleepers and vulnerable people who live and work near to Covent Garden. Projects include 'Drama for Healing': a performance group for vulnerable women in sheltered housing.

· Local businesses, theatres and residents are being offered a 50% discounted ticket: if you would like access to this, please email: tobie@actorschurch.org

· Raffle: prizes include tickets to West End shows, dinner at a local restaurant and other goodies.

Featuring:

- Carolyn Maitland (Jersey Boys, The Woman in White, Ghost)

- Natalie May Paris (Six)

- Cassie Compton (The Wedding Singer)

- Matthew Harvey (Jesus Christ Superstar, Looserville)

- Josh Taylor (The Choir of Man)

Produced by Laura Wickham

Musical Director: Noam Galparni

Tickets: £15 (Standard)/£12 (Concession)/£45 (Family: 2 adults, 2 children under 16)

13th December 2022 | 7.30pm | 90 minutes with interval

Website/Tickets: The Actors' Church Christmas Sing-Along | Actors Church - St Paul's Church, Covent Garden




