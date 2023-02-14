Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NUL POINTS!, A New Eurovision Comedy Starring Adèle Anderson, Will Make its World Premiere at the Union Theatre

Performances run 26 April - 20 May 2023.

Feb. 14, 2023  

NUL POINTS!, A New Eurovision Comedy Starring Adèle Anderson, Will Make its World Premiere at the Union Theatre

Josh loves Eurovision. He knows every insane figure and fact. Ukraine entering a guy in a hamster wheel. Norway winning with an Olympic skater. The Russian grannies. The Brotherhood of Man. Each May he hosts a Eurovision party - the highlight of his year.

'Nil Points!' by Martin Blackburn is an hilarious rollercoaster of a journey over five Eurovision Parties - in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2022 as Josh bestows his guests with Bucks Fizz, Euro-V trivia and games of Eurovision truth or dare.

Will they Rise Like a Phoenix, get Ooh Aah, Just a Little Bit...or meet their Waterloo with NUL POINTS!?

The performance on Saturday 13 May will start at 5.00pm to be followed by a Eurovision party including a screening of Eurovision live in the theatre

The cast includes Adèle Anderson and Sean Huddlestan.

Further casting to be announced.





Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse Photo
Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse
All new production photos have been released from the world première production of Diana Nneka Atuona’s Trouble in Butetown, directed by Tinuke Craig, that is currently running at the Donmar Warehouse until 25 March.
Sir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next Month Photo
Sir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next Month
Legendary choreographer Sir Robert Cohan is an artist whose influence on the UK contemporary dance landscape is immeasurable. His legacy will be honoured in an evening of his choreography at The Place on 24 and 25 March.
Review: WINDFALL, Southwark Playhouse Photo
Review: WINDFALL, Southwark Playhouse
London transfer of New York hit comedy gathers a few laughs, but feels out of step with the times
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New Cast Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New Cast
The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning smash hit, has announced a brand new cast at the Duchess Theatre from Tuesday 4th April 2023 as well as a new booking period until 28 April 2024.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar WarehousePhotos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse
February 15, 2023

All new production photos have been released from the world première production of Diana Nneka Atuona’s Trouble in Butetown, directed by Tinuke Craig, that is currently running at the Donmar Warehouse until 25 March.
Sir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next MonthSir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next Month
February 15, 2023

Legendary choreographer Sir Robert Cohan is an artist whose influence on the UK contemporary dance landscape is immeasurable. His legacy will be honoured in an evening of his choreography at The Place on 24 and 25 March.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New CastTHE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New Cast
February 15, 2023

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning smash hit, has announced a brand new cast at the Duchess Theatre from Tuesday 4th April 2023 as well as a new booking period until 28 April 2024.
BLEAK EXPECTATIONS Will Make West End Debut in May With Weekly Star CastingBLEAK EXPECTATIONS Will Make West End Debut in May With Weekly Star Casting
February 15, 2023

Caroline Leslie’s irresistible production of Mark Evans’ glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations will open in preview at the Criterion Theatre from 3 May. Tom Allen, Adjoa Andoh, Alexander Armstrong, Jo Brand, Jack Dee, Stephen Fry, Nish Kumar, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Ben Miller and Sue Perkins are all confirmed to appear.
Photos: All New Photos of Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and More in CABARETPhotos: All New Photos of Aimee Lou Wood, John McCrea, and More in CABARET
February 15, 2023

New production photos have been released from the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB in London’s West End, currently starring BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood as ‘Sally Bowles’, Olivier Award nominee John McCrea as ‘The Emcee’ and Nathan Ives-Moiba as ‘Cliff Bradshaw’.
share