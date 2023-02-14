NUL POINTS!, A New Eurovision Comedy Starring Adèle Anderson, Will Make its World Premiere at the Union Theatre

Josh loves Eurovision. He knows every insane figure and fact. Ukraine entering a guy in a hamster wheel. Norway winning with an Olympic skater. The Russian grannies. The Brotherhood of Man. Each May he hosts a Eurovision party - the highlight of his year.

'Nil Points!' by Martin Blackburn is an hilarious rollercoaster of a journey over five Eurovision Parties - in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2022 as Josh bestows his guests with Bucks Fizz, Euro-V trivia and games of Eurovision truth or dare.

Will they Rise Like a Phoenix, get Ooh Aah, Just a Little Bit...or meet their Waterloo with NUL POINTS!?

The performance on Saturday 13 May will start at 5.00pm to be followed by a Eurovision party including a screening of Eurovision live in the theatre

The cast includes Adèle Anderson and Sean Huddlestan.

Further casting to be announced.