Myra DuBois Presents A PROBLEM SHARED

The virtual run kicks off on September 30.

Star of stage, screen and lockdown live-stream, and current BGT Semi-Finalist, Myra DuBois' weekly online 'self-help seminar' 'A Problem Shared' was broadcast over lockdown and became nothing short of a modern miracle, an internet sensation that lesser stars can only dream of.

A benevolently empathetic mix of sage advice and relaxation tips presented as only Myra can, it has helped thousands all over the world including many world-famous celebrities. Now South Yorkshire's rose is bringing her unique advice to the masses via the wonderful world of digital media as she returns for a brand-new series of monthly shows.

Featuring everything you've come to love and expect from Myra including her own unique brand of warmth and unbridled kindness, A Problem Shared utilises Myra's... 'unique' people skills to heal the trauma of her wounded public. Myra herself shall lead meditations, contemplations, and pontifications as she selflessly takes on the woes of her celebrity guests and adoring audience of AdMyras (Myra's pet name for her fans).

Get your tickets here: https://www.myradubois.co.uk/a-problem-shared/

Having left her native South Yorkshire 2008 for the bright lights of London's burlesque clubs and gay bars, Myra has performed at Soho's Madame JoJos, Camden's The Black Cap and the legendary Royal Vauxhall Tavern. Accolades include shortlisted for 'Best Character or Improv' at the 2019 Chortle Awards, and NATYS: New Act of the Year finalist in 2012, She's "bust a gut funny" according to Graham Norton and "hilarious" if you ask John Bishop. Myra also counts Rylan Clark, Christine Bianco and Richard E Grant amongst her fans. Sir Tim Rice said Myra's rendition of his song 'I Know Him So Well' was "Definitive".

Myra made her critically acclaimed solo Edinburgh Festival debut with Self AdMyra in 2016 which went on to tour the UK in 2017, generating AdMyras across the nation. She also supported Bianca Del Rio on her UK tour in 2017 and 2018 playing renowned venues such as The Hammersmith Apollo and The Liverpool Empire. Her 2019 Edinburgh show got a slew of five-star reviews. A Problem Shared was originally conceived for The Edinburgh Festival 2020 but has since taken on a life of its own, with thousands of new devoted fans discovering Myra online.

TV credits include BBC1's The John Bishop Show and was as regular panellist on C5's Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side. Myra was part of the esteemed line-up of guests for 'Un-Royal Variety' at The Hackney Empire and 'All Star Brexit Cabaret' at London Coliseum, both hosted and curated by London cabaret legend Johnny Woo. In 2019 Myra made her international debut at the Sydney Opera House. Myra is also part of the cast of the upcoming movie version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie - but has been sworn to secrecy about the details. And of course, she is currently in the Semi Finals of Britain's Got Talent 2020.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You