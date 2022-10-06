Mousetrap Theatre Projects to Offer Free Theatre Education Resources For Schools

London-based theatre education charity, Mousetrap Theatre Projects, has announced free educational resources for schools.

Collaborating with the producers and creative teams of outstanding current theatre productions, these education packs are designed to give students a glimpse 'behind the scenes' and a deeper understanding of the production. Each education pack is bespoke, focusing on themes and aspects of the show that teachers can use in the classroom.

Aimed at secondary school students coming to see the production, these free education packs (To Kill A Mockingbird, Life Of Pi, Back To The Future and Get Up, Stand Up! - The Bob Marley Musical) include classroom and drama studio activities based on the show and insights and guidance for teaching lessons linked to the curriculum, e.g. English, Drama or History.

To Kill a Mockingbird: https://www.tokillamockingbird.co.uk/education/

Life of Pi: https://www.lifeofpionstage.com/education

Back To The Future The Musical: https://www.backtothefuturemusical.com/london/education/

Get Up, Stand Up - The Bob Marley Musical: Being published soon!

For more information about Mousetrap Theatre Projects Education Packs, please contact: Heather Newstead heather@mousetrap.org.uk.

This term, Mousetrap Theatre Projects is also offering a new series of 'Talking Theatre' video interviews with UK theatre professionals, giving students an insight into all aspects of working within the theatre industry.

Talking Theatre, a new series of video interviews with UK theatre professionals, features Producer Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jerusalem, To Kill A Mockingbird), Lighting Designer Paule Constable (Warhorse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time), Artistic Director Clint Dyer (Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), Performer Christina Bianco (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (UK Tour), Funny Girl (Paris)) and Playwright Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles, Three Sisters)

Watch the trailer video for talking theatre here:

https://youtu.be/XuXeAZALHgM

Secondary schools interested in receiving these Talking Theatre videos should complete this form https://www.mousetrap.org.uk/talking-theatre-booking-form, or contact Head of Access Programmes at Mousetrap Theatre Projects, Elaine Grant elaine@mousetrap.org.uk, for more information.