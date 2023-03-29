Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mo Gilligan Announces UK Leg Of Forthcoming In The Moment 2024 World Tour

The UK leg will kick off September 5th, 2024 in Leeds and includes three special nights at London's Eventim Apollo.

Mar. 29, 2023  
Triple BAFTA winning stand up sensation Mo Gilligan returns with his highly anticipated World Tour... In the Moment. With many more dates and countries to come, Mo has announced the UK leg that will kick off September 5th, 2024 in Leeds and includes three special nights at London's Eventim Apollo.

In The Moment will be Mo's biggest tour to date, bringing his phenomenal stand up show across the globe, taking on the US, Canada, Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, throughout Europe & more. Keep an eye out for more exciting announcements.

Hot off the back of his second stint hosting The BRIT Awards, Mo is one of the UK's biggest comedy stars, achieving phenomenal success in just a few short years with two sold out national tours including London's O2 Arena, three Stand Up Specials and numerous smash hit TV credits to his name with highlights including The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (C4), That's My Jam (BBC One) and The Masked Singer (ITV1).

Named "The Funniest Man in Britain" by The Times, Mo's debut Coupla Cans stand up tour was a total sell out, including a huge two week residency in London's West End. The show went on to be recorded as his debut Netflix Original Momentum, which was globally released in 190 countries.

In 2021, he went back on tour with There's Mo to Life which achieved another total sell out run including a remarkable 10 dates at the Hammersmith Apollo and a history making O2 Arena show. In 2022 he released his second highly anticipated Netflix Special of the smash hit live show to great critical acclaim.

Mo fronts his own multi award winning entertainment format The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which saw him win his first BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 2020 followed by his second for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2022. Mo is also a judge on The Masked Singer on ITV1 and ITVX and hosts the UK version of Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam for BBC One.

2024 is the year Mo Gilligan goes global!

Artist presale tickets available Friday 31st March at 10.00am exclusively via mailing list sign up at mogilligan.com

Tour Dates

September
Thu 5th Leeds, Grand Theatre
Thu 12th Oxford, The New Theatre
Fri 20th Cambridge, Corn Exchange

October
Thu 3rd Manchester, O2 Apollo
Wed 9th Brighton, Dome
Thu 10th London, Eventim Apollo
Fri 11th London, Eventim Apollo
Sat 12th London, Eventim Apollo
Thu 31st Bristol, Beacon

November
Fri 1st Exeter, Great Hall
Thu 7th York, Barbican
Fri 8th Middlesbrough, Town Hall
Sat 9th Edinburgh, EICC
Sat 16th Bournemouth, BIC
Thu 21st Bradford, St Georges Hall
Fri 22nd Sheffield, City Hall
Sat 23rd Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
Thu 28th Newcastle, O2 City Hall
Fri 29th Liverpool, Empire
Sat 30th Birmingham, Utilita




