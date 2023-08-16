Miriam Margolyes and Dame Judi Dench to Appear on Gyles Brandreth's New Podcast, ROSEBUD

Legendary British writer, broadcaster, ex-MP and TV star Gyles Brandreth launches his new podcast Rosebud on September 1 – St Giles’s Day. In this new series, Gyles will talk to famous and fascinating people about their first memories and first experiences.

Expect laughter, fascinating stories, revelations and, of course, the odd name-drop from Gyles.

Guests for series 1 will include:

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes, James Bond star Dame Judi Dench, former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Rest is Politics host Rory Stewart, TV hosts AJ Odudu and Alison Hammond, geneticist legend Professor Richard Dawkins, Bridgerton actor Adjoa Andoh, as well as Kathleen Stock, Ken Bruce, Sir Ben Okri and Dame Maureen Lipman.

Notable moments from the series:

Miriam Margolyes talks about her dislike of John Cleese and her contemporaries in the Cambridge Footlights.

Richard Dawkins and Gyles talk candidly about sexual abuse at boarding schools in the 50s.

Dame Judi Dench talks about her first love.

AJ Odudu reveals that she was the victim of racist attacks when she was a child.

Ken Bruce talks about the corporal punishment he received at school in Glasgow.

Sir Ben Okri talks about his experiences sleeping rough in London.

Professor Kathleen Stock talks about being bullied at school in Scotland.

Rosebud is a long-form interview series which takes guests back to first principles: to their very first memories and experiences. How much have these formative moments shaped them? Are they anything like they were back then? And what’s their advice for future generations?

New episodes will launch weekly on Fridays.