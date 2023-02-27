Miranda Hart Joins Richard Curtis, Jonathan Ross and Jo Brand at Just For Laughs London Festival

Miranda Hart has joined the line-up for Just For Laughs LONDON festival which kicks off this Thursday 2nd March until Sunday 5th March. Miranda will be joining Richard Curtis live on stage on Sunday 5th March at indigo at The O2 as part of Comic Relief The Truth & Everything Except The Truth.

Richard Curtis, co-founder of Red Nose Day, will be joined by Comic Relief stars Jonathan Ross, Miranda Hart and Jo Brand in "Comic Relief - the Truth & Everything Except the Truth" - an afternoon of comedy, memories and mishaps. Just for Laughs London has joined forces with the major charity Comic Relief, who hope to raise money to help Comic Relief support people through the toughest times of their lives in the UK and around the world.

Actor, writer and comedian Miranda Hart is best known and loved for her multi-award-winning TV sitcom Miranda and her BAFTA nominated role Chummy in BBC 1's hit show Call the Midwife. Her other favourite acting jobs include Nancy in Paul Feig's blockbuster Spy alongside Melissa McCarthy, Barbara in Lee Mack's Not Going Out and more recently Miss Bates in Working Title's Emma alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Bill Nighy. She has published 5 books including Miranda's Daily Dose of Such Fun of which all profits from sales go to Comic Relief. She was last at the 02 for her arena stand-up show My What I Call Live Show in 2014 and is excited to be back to chat to Richard Curtis about all things Comic Relief - she has been a life-long supporter of the charity, worked as an assistant there before getting into comedy, and since rapped with JLS, cycled from John O'Groats to Lands End, and snogged Ed SHeeran amongst other weird and wonderful things, all to raise money for her favourite charity.

For more information on the whole roster of amazing shows at Just For Laughs LONDON this year featuring the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Graham Norton, Katherine Ryan, Nish Kumar, Reggie Yates, Aisling Bea plus many many more head to www.jfllondon.com.