Michael D. Xavier, Simon Bailey, Emma Kingston & More to Take Part in Christmas Concert at The Actor's Church

A stellar line-up of 12 musical theatre Stars, along with host Michael D. Xavier, will bring festive stardust and glitter to Covent Garden's The Actor's Church on the Sunday before Christmas, as they perform in a special concert in aid of Children with Cancer UK (CwCUK) accompanied by the students of MX Masterclass (MXM).

Michael D. Xavier - currently starring as Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady (UK tour) - will once again host (and perform in) the spectacular Christmas charity concert on the evening of 18th December, and will be joined by some of the west end's leading performers, from the most popular shows in London.

Appearing at the concert and singing a mix of classic Christmas numbers and showstopper tunes are:

Simon Bailey (Moulin Rouge, The Phantom Of The Opera)

Asha Banks (The Magic Flute, Spring Awakening)

Luke Bayer (Millenials, SoHo Cinders)

Fred Johanson (Sunset Boulevard, Aladdin)

Emma Kingston (Heathers, The Band's Visit)

Brandon Lee Sears (Dreamgirls, Come From Away)

Rebecca Lock (School Of Rock, Heathers)

Natalie Paris (SIX, Sunday In The Park With George)

Jon Robyns (LES MISERABLES, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

Jordan Shaw (LES MISERABLES, Motown)

Robert Tripolino (LES MISERABLES, Jesus Christ Superstar)

Emma Williams (Half a Sixpence, Love Story)

They will be supported by the MX Masterclass choir - a group of talented students at the London performing arts school run by west end and Broadway star Michael Xavier, with musical direction by Colin Billing.

Michael says: "I think I can safely say this is the best Christmas charity concert in London and I am so proud that we are back for a ninth year! Our Christmas With The Stars event always attracts the most incredible artists, and again this year we are so lucky that they are giving up their time and their talent for this cause.

"They are all so busy, starring in hit west end shows like Moulin Rouge, LES MISERABLES and Heathers, so once again I am struck by their generosity - to sing in our concert and help raise money for this amazing cause.

"There are not many occasions when you can enjoy this sort of star cast in one concert - the talent is immense!"

Michael D.Xavier, a two-time Olivier nominee for his stage work, is also known for popular TV shows such as Grantchester, Outlander and Gentleman Jack. He is the founder and director of MX Masterclass, which holds its weekly sessions at the world-famous Rambert studios behind The National Theatre. MXM holds regular auditions for places and trains aspiring musical theatre performers and actors from age 10-25 years.

In recent years, MX Masterclass alumni has included: Asha Banks (Princess Pamina in Roland Emmerich's The Magic Flute, Thea in Spring Awakening at the Almeida Theatre), Emily Carey (young Alicent in House of the Dragon, Wonderwoman), Sebastian Croft (Heartstoppers, Doom Patrol, Game of Thrones), Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice, Amy from Amarillo), Natalie Paris (SIX the musical).

To book tickets, go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2211479®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Factorschurch.org%2Fwhatson%2Fmx-masterclass-presents-christmas-with-the-stars?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1