Michael Brandon, Brenda Edwards, Danielle Hope & Clare Halse Complete WHITE CHRISTMAS Cast

Full casting has been announced for the Made at Curve production of Irving Berlin's White Christmas at London's Dominion Theatre from Saturday 16 November 2019 - Saturday 4 January 2020.

Michael Brandon will play General Henry Waverly, Brenda Edwards Martha Watson, Danielle Hope Betty Haynes and Clare Halse Judy Haynes. They will be joined by the previously announced Danny Mac as Bob Wallace and Dan Burton as Phil Davis, who both reprise their acclaimed roles following the successful run at Curve, Leicester in 2018.

Michael Brandon is probably best known for starring in the classic 80's television series Dempsey and Makepeace. His most recent television credits include four seasons as Elliot Salad in Episodes with Matt Le Blanc. His theatre credits include creating the role of Jerry Springer in Jerry Springer The Opera at The National Theatre, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award as Best Actor in a Musical, Singin' in the Rain at the Palace Theatre in the West End and the New York productions of The Lady and the Clarinet with Stockard Channing and Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? with Al Pacino on Broadway.

Brenda Edwards first came to the public's attention when she became a semi-finalist in the 2005 series of ITV1's The X Factor. Since then, she has become one of the most sought-after leading ladies in musical theatre. Her many West End and touring credits include Killer Queen in We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre and on the original UK Tour, Mama Morton in Chicago at the Cambridge Theatre and the 10th Anniversary Gala, Nettie Fowler in Carousel at the London Coliseum, Pearl Pastor in Carmen Jones at the Royal Festival Hall, Esta in Moby Dick at the Union Theatre and most recently Motormouth Maybelle in the UK tour of Hairspray. Brenda is also a regular panellist on ITV's Loose Women.

Danielle Hope is best known for winning Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit BBC television series Over The Rainbow resulting in her playing the leading role of Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium. Her other West End credits include the title role in Snow White, also at the London Palladium and Eponine in Les Misèrables at Queen's Theatre. Her UK touring credits include Sandy in Grease, Maria in The Sound of Music, The Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and most recently Sherrie in Rock of Ages.

Clare Halse most recently played the lead role of Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Clare's other West End credits include Gypsy at the Savoy Theatre, Wicked at the Apollo Victoria and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Shrek The Musical, both at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Her UK touring credits include Amber Von-Tussle in Hairspray.

Danny Mac's many theatre credits include Joe Gillis in the recent tour of Sunset Boulevard, Gabey in On The Town at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and the West End productions of Wicked and Legally Blonde. He can currently be seen as Nino in the UK tour of Amelie. Danny captured the nation's hearts and received overwhelming support during his incredible time on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, making it all the way to the final.

Dan Burton was nominated for an Olivier for his performance as Tulsa in Gypsy at the Savoy Theatre. His other West End credits include Jersey Boys, The Pajama Game, Chicago, Legally Blonde, Betty Blue Eyes and Guys and Dolls at the Royal Albert Hall.

The rest of the cast includes Stephane Anelli, Delycia Belgrave, Sophie Camble, Matthew Caputo, Jordan Crouch, Aimee Hodnett, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Jo Morris, Oliver Ramsdale, Erin Rushidi, Kayleigh Thadani, Sion Tudor Owen, Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Sasha Walters, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Jack Wilcox, Anna Woodside and Freya Yates.

A timeless romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages, White Christmas features the classic songs "Blue Skies", "Sisters" and the most famous festive song of all... "White Christmas".

WHITE CHRISTMAS has Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin and a Book by David Ives and Paul Blake. It is Directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Annie, Breakfast at Tiffany's) and Choreographed by two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear (Mary Poppins, Gypsy). Set Design is by Michael Taylor and Costume Design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical Supervision is by Stephen Brooker, Lighting Design by Mark Henderson and Sound Design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with New Musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

Presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of R&H Theatricals.

WHITE CHRISTMAS is produced by Jamie Wilson, Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin with Hunter Arnold, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Laurence Myers, InTheatre, Curve, Carlos Candal and Kevin McCollum.





