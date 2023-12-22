Matt Todd Appointed as New Director of Programming of the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall has announced the appointment of Matt Todd as Director of Programming. Matt’s appointment is effective immediately, because he has been carrying out the role on an interim basis throughout 2023. His role oversees all performances on the main stage and beyond, the Hall’s Engagement work, its Tours programme, and the Production and Technical team.

Following an international search led by recruitment agency Green Park, and a rigorous multi-stage interview process, Matt was the unanimous choice of the selection board, which comprised two trustees of the charity, the Chief Executive and an independent third-party assessor.

James Ainscough, Chief Executive, said: “We had compelling, highly-respected candidates from across the music and entertainment industries. Matt’s strategy for the progressive development of the Hall’s programme of events and activities was clear and positive. And his track record as a team player and organisational leader is strong. I know my colleagues at the Hall are as delighted as I am to see him take on this role on a permanent basis. Our vision is for the Hall to be the home of breathtaking moments and lasting memories, for everyone. Matt has the right plan to develop the Hall’s programme so that more and more people will feel welcome and at home in our building.”

Matt said: "It is a huge honour and privilege to be confirmed in the role of Director of Programming for the Royal Albert Hall. I can’t wait to get going in 2024, when I’ll continue to work with the amazing team to build on the Hall’s history and to drive the programme to inspire more people than ever before."

In addition, the Hall has confirmed Dave Gamble as the permanent Head of Programming, reporting to Matt Todd. Dave, who first joined the Hall in 2015 as Programming Manager, has been Head of Programming on an interim basis throughout 2023 and particularly instrumental in the ongoing diversification of the events on the Hall’s stage during the year, as the Hall has welcomed performers including Cleo Sol, Loyle Carner, RAYE, Digga D, The Compozers and Ezra Collective.