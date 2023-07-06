Masquerade…A Musical Theatre Concert Celebration Comes to The Actors' Church in Covent Garden This Month

'Masquerade... A Musical Theatre Celebration' comes to The Actors' Church in Covent Garden in the heart of London's glittering West End on Sunday 23rd July at 7.30pm featuring former stars of the musical The Phantom Of The Opera!

An evening celebrating songs from the musical The Phantom Of The Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, Love Never Dies by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater, Phantom of the Opera by Ken Hill, Phantom by Maury Yeston and much more!

Cast:

Celia Graham

Manon Taris

Luke McCall

Nadim Naaman

Britt Lenting

Greg Castiglioni

Musical Director: Tom Arnold

Producer: Mark Robert Petty