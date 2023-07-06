Masquerade…A Musical Theatre Concert Celebration Comes to The Actors' Church in Covent Garden This Month

The performance is on Sunday 23rd July at 7.30pm.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Masquerade…A Musical Theatre Concert Celebration Comes to The Actors' Church in Covent Garden This Month

Masquerade…A Musical Theatre Concert Celebration Comes to The Actors' Church in Covent Garden This Month

'Masquerade... A Musical Theatre Celebration' comes to The Actors' Church in Covent Garden in the heart of London's glittering West End on Sunday 23rd July at 7.30pm featuring former stars of the musical The Phantom Of The Opera!

An evening celebrating songs from the musical The Phantom Of The Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, Love Never Dies by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater, Phantom of the Opera by Ken Hill, Phantom by Maury Yeston and much more!

Cast:

Celia Graham

Manon Taris

Luke McCall

Nadim Naaman

Britt Lenting

Greg Castiglioni

Musical Director: Tom Arnold

Producer: Mark Robert Petty





RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Andre De Freitas Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Andre De Freitas Q&A

BWW caught up with André de Freitas to chat about bringing What If to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
Maimuna Memons MANIC STREET CREATURE to Run Southwark Playhouse Borough This October Photo
Maimuna Memon's MANIC STREET CREATURE to Run Southwark Playhouse Borough This October

After a barnstorming and sell-out world premiere run at Edinburgh Fringe 2022, the multi -award winning Manic Street Creature by Maimuna Memon (Standing at The Sky's Edge, Electrolyte) makes its London debut at Southwark Playhouse Borough this October.

3
The Royal Ballet Reveals Company Promotions, New Joiners and Leavers Photo
The Royal Ballet Reveals Company Promotions, New Joiners and Leavers

Director of The Royal Ballet Kevin O'Hare has announced promotions, new joiners and leavers for The Royal Ballet's 2023/24 Season.  

4
Lightroom Celebrates Hockneys 86th Birthday With Portrait By Julian Beever As Booking Exte Photo
Lightroom Celebrates Hockney's 86th Birthday With Portrait By Julian Beever As Booking Extends

To celebrate David Hockney's 86th Birthday on 9th July, Lightroom, home to David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (Not Smaller & Further Away), has revealed a portrait created by chalk artist, Julian Beever, outside the entrance to Lightroom in King's Cross.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
HAMILTON

Recommended For You