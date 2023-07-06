Masquerade…A Musical Theatre Concert Celebration Comes to The Actors' Church in Covent Garden This Month

The performance is on Sunday 23rd July at 7.30pm.
'Masquerade... A Musical Theatre Celebration' comes to The Actors' Church in Covent Garden in the heart of London's glittering West End on Sunday 23rd July at 7.30pm featuring former stars of the musical The Phantom Of The Opera!
An evening celebrating songs from the musical The Phantom Of The Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, Love Never Dies by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Glenn Slater, Phantom of the Opera by Ken Hill, Phantom by Maury Yeston and much more!
Celia Graham
Manon Taris
Luke McCall
Nadim Naaman
Britt Lenting
Greg Castiglioni
Musical Director: Tom Arnold
Producer: Mark Robert Petty
