Marc Elliot, Tyrone Huntley, Lucie Jones, and Jenna Russell Will Lead Virtual Production of [TITLE OF SHOW]

The production will be available to stream on 12, 13 and 14 November.

Lambert Jackson Productions and the London Coliseum today announce a virtual production of Tony-nominated musical [Title of Show], filmed and edited at the London Coliseum in their Chorus Rehearsal Room, and available to stream on 12, 13 and 14 November. Josh Seymour directs Marc Elliot (Jeff), Tyrone Huntley (Hunter), Lucie Jones (Heidi), and Jenna Russell (Susan), with musical direction from Ben Ferguson.

Jeff and Hunter, two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: they will write an original musical and submit it to the New York Musical Theatre Festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks! They're joined by their two actress friends, Susan and Heidi and their music director, Larry but they hit another roadblock... What should they write about? They decide it's best to "write what you know," and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical. As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony?!

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson, CEO and Creative Director of Lambert Jackson Productions, today said: "We are so excited to bring this Tony Award-nominated show to the UK and stream it in partnership with the London Coliseum - what a phenomenal cast and creative team! We are determined to keep bringing theatre to audiences during this very scary and difficult time, and our streamed projects have had such a wonderful impact throughout 2020 that we want to carry on producing them for audiences across the world."

Tickets for the streamed performances are available at https://londoncoliseum.org/whats-on/title-of-show/

