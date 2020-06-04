Magical Bones to Host New Show A KIND OF MAGIC

Magical Bones is set to host a brand new concept show - a magical evening in, in association with venues across the country and featuring guests and audience participation like you have never seen before.

Fresh from his hugely successful Britain's Got Talent appearance, Magical Bones invites you to not just watch but to take part this is truly unique show live via Zoom. Plus if that wasn't enough the show will feature some of the best emerging talent in the UK, including magicians, dancers, singers and many other specialist acts such as Brendan Rodrigues, Magic Singh and Shelley Baker.

Venues taking part include The Lowry in Salford, The Pleasance Theatre, Maidenhead's Norden Farm. They (and others) will sell tickets to this exclusive Zoom event, which will be distributed as one ticket per screen, so your whole household can watch from that screen. Audiences will need to have registered with Zoom and have a username that matches the name under which your ticket was purchased. The unique ID and password which we will issue on the day of the show

In order for you to participate in this magical extravaganza at home, you will also be sent an e-package along with an ID that contains features which will assist in your taking part in certain elements of the show. You will also need a pack of playing cards.

You have the ability to disable your own camera and microphone in the app and on the website. At certain point of the show the host will invite people to take part in certain elements of the show, and by making your camera live you give your consent to us 'spotlighting' you, meaning you will be seen/heard by other people watching the show.

Being stuck at home doesn't mean you don't deserve a bit of magic! Your sofa is the best seat in the house for this very special live and interactive magic experience.

GUEST ACTS

BRENDAN RODRIGUES

Having been names The Magic Circles magician of the year, Brendan is one of the UK's most in demand close up magicians whose television appearances include: The Next great Magician and The One Show.

MAGIC SINGH

With over a million followers on Tik Tok, Magic Singh is the most watched magician on the platform and fast becoming a superstar of the international magic world.

SHELLEY BAKER

Shelley is a professional circus performer and one half of duo iOi, best known for her jaw dropping aerial performances which she has performed to critical acclaim across the globe.

BROOKE MILLINER

Brooke Milliner is, without doubt, one of the freshest dance talents in the UK. Over the past 10 years became the forerunner of the UK's street dance scene and a global ambassador winning numerous major international events and gaining recognition and respect for his skills from his peers and from many of the original generation dance icons and pioneers.

Dates - Thurs 11 / Fri 12 / Sat 13 June

LIST OF VENUES ON BOARD

LONDON: PLEASANCE THEATRE

SALFORD: THE LOWRY

MILTON KEYNES: THE STABLES

MAIDENHEAD: NORDEN FARM CENTRE FOR THE ARTS

BRIDGWATER: MCMILLAN THEATRE

COLCHESTER: ARTS CENTRE

PORTSMOUTH: KINGS THEATRE

