Madalena Alberto Will Perform in Concert at Piano Smithfield in February

West End Leading Lady, Madalena Alberto, returns to London with an intimate solo concert at Piano Smithfield on Friday 23rd February, 8pm. She'll be accompanied by Billy Bullivant on piano and Robert Jane on percussion, in a musical evening that will inevitably take us through shows that marked Madalena's career, as well as her favorite standards and some of her own compositions.



Regarding this concert Madalena Alberto says: "I am thrilled to be offering such an intimate concert in London again, it's been a while! I love performing in spaces like this, where I feel very close and connected to the audience, in a vulnerable and open hearted way. I am grateful that WestWay Music have invited me to be part of their WestWay Sessions at Piano Smithfield. I am also particularly excited to be sharing the stage with an incredibly talented duo: Billy Bullivant on piano and Robert Jane on percussion. I think it'll be a very special evening."



Madalena Alberto is originally from Portugal and has made London her home. She is best known for playing the title role in EVITA, a part she was critically acclaimed for at the Dominion Theatre, and other roles such as Fantine in LES MISÉRABLES, Edith Piaf in PIAF and most recently as Gloria Fajardo in ON YOUR FEET! at London Coliseum. She was recently seen on the Portuguese hit TV series AMOR, AMOR, in the regular role of Julieta. She made her TV debut in HOLBY CITY as singer Christina Chapara (BBC), and has also been seen on More4 in the live transmission of THE VOTE from The Donmar Warehouse.

Madalena is also a songwriter and a proud associate artist of Chaskis Theatre Company.