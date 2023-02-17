MY SON'S A QUEER, (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Extends West End Run at the Ambassadors Theatre

As the show today celebrates its 100th performance, the critically acclaimed production of My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) announces its extension at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End due to popular demand. Written and performed by musical theatre star Rob Madge, the award-winning solo show will now run until 1 April 2023.

Celebrating the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?), premièred to a sold-out season at the Turbine Theatre two years ago, followed by another sell-out run at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and a transfer to the West End's Garrick Theatre last autumn. The production's current run at the Ambassadors Theatre began on 25 January 2023, and celebrates its 100th performance across all four venues on Friday 17 February.

Rob Madge today said, "I am overjoyed that this show continues to touch people's hearts. Our hope is that we welcome many more people through the doors at the Ambassadors Theatre and we see them go home with big smiles on their faces, with the world seeming a little bit brighter."

When Rob was 12, they attempted to stage a full-blown Disney parade in their house for their grandma. As Rob donned a wig and played Mary Poppins, Ariel, Mickey Mouse and Belle, their dad doubled as Stage Manager, Sound Technician and Goofy.

Unfortunately, Dad missed all his cues and pushed all the floats in the wrong direction. Mum mistook Aladdin for Ursula. The costumes went awry. Ariel's bubble gun didn't even work properly. Grandma had a nice time though.

Winner of the WhatsOnStage Best Off-West End Production 2022 Award, My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) is the joyous autobiographical story of social-media sensation Rob Madge as they set out to recreate that infamous parade - and this time, nobody, no, nobody is gonna rain on it!

Rob Madge (they/them) is best known for their viral TikTok videos shared over lockdown that inspired My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?). Their theatre credits include Pat the Cow alongside Dawn French in Jack and the Beanstalk (London Palladium), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (UK tour/world première), Millennials (The Other Palace), Les Misérables (UK/international tours), Timpson the Musical (Edinburgh Fringe), Matilda the Musical (original cast - RSC Courtyard Theatre), Gavroche in Les Misérables (25th Anniversary Tour and O2 Concert), Artful Dodger in Oliver! (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Macbeth (Gielgud Theatre) and Michael Banks in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre). Their television credits include: The Armstrong and Miller Show, Poirot: Appointment with Death, Kröd Mändoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire, That Mitchell and Webb Look and The Sarah Jane Adventures.