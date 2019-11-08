MY FATHER THE TANTRIC MASSEUR Will Come to Soho Theatre

Soho Theatre and Roann McCloskey have announced a final homecoming date for the summer run of one-woman comedy, My Father the Tantric Masseur, at the Soho Theatre on 28th November.

Written and performed by British-Algerian Roann McCloskey, the show was described by Broadway Baby as the 'sexploration of a queer woman', winning a Vaults Origins Award for Outstanding New Work at the Vault Festival 2019 before playing sell-out shows at Bath Fringe Festival and Assembly George Square Studios at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Roann McCloskey said: "Being a Londoner I have attended shows in this theatre, drank in this theatre, studied in this theatre... now I'm going to be talking about my p**** in this theatre... pinch me!"

Soho Theatre said: "We at Soho Theatre are incredibly proud of the quality of shows and performers like Roann that came through our Labs over the last 12 months to make such a splash in Edinburgh and are really looking forward to presenting them all across our stages as part of the Soho Rising season."

My Father... is Roann's first, solo, full-length show, which won a Vault Origins Award for Outstanding New Work. It tells the true story of her English father-turned-tantric masseur, her Muslim mother who insists on open dialogue, and reveals how Roann has been caught in the middle since the age of six, furiously masturbating.

In this journey of self-discovery McCloskey takes on sex, sexuality and power, as she navigates her life as a queer, British-Algerian woman in a show that will have you laughing, crying and pondering the name you've given your genitals.

McCloskey's upcoming projects include the debut of her second solo show, Who Murdered My Cat? in March at Vault Festival 2020 which promises to get to the bottom of a few simple matters like gender, murder and the binaries society lives by. Alongside this she's currently at work on her debut sitcom, which promises the welcome return of her eccentric and outspoken mother - a character her fans know and love from My Father...





