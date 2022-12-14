Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

MY BROTHER'S KEEPER Comes to Theatre503 in February

Performances run Tuesday 14th February – Saturday 4th March 2023.

Dec. 14, 2022  
MY BROTHER'S KEEPER Comes to Theatre503 in February

Embarking on a story of intricate relationships within a community on the brink of great change, Relentless Productions and Theatre503 present My Brother's Keeper. This pivotal production depicts a story of love, pain and learning as two refugee brothers search for their place within a small British town bending in the face of imminent change. My Brother's Keeper explores the politics of immigration, religion and sexuality as we follow two families colliding to form a safe haven within a hostile climate.

When the parallel pairings of refugee brothers Aman and Hassan and father-son business owners Bill and Aidan meet, the utopia they find in each other's company offers a hopeful glimpse into what could develop in the face of the outside pressures and strain. This production tackles the fear of immigration of those of Muslim heritage in predominantly White Communities, and the change that comes from bringing the two together.

Written by BBC Writer's Academy and 503Five alumnus Mahad Ali and co-produced by Theatre503 and Rose Theatre Kingston's current Peter Hall Emerging Artist Fellow, Layla Madanat alongside Mahad Ali for Relentless Productions, My Brother's Keeper faces a cyclical prominence as themes of immigration and seeking refuge remain at the forefront of public consciousness. Reflecting the company's dedication to producing works that ask the right questions of society and provoke thought, My Brother's Keeper presents a pivotal piece that explores the complexities relationships face when confronted with notions of belonging.

Writer, Mahad Ali comments, At a time where more refugees are fleeing conflict than ever before, I want My Brother's Keeper to give an honest portrayal for people to witness the beauty, struggle and pain for refugees being hosted in local communities and how the idea of what we consider to be our community/country, grows and evolves overtime. A community means everyone, not just those that look like us.

The cast taking My Brother's Keeper to stage is to be announced soon.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Photos: First Look At THE LION, THE B!TCH AND THE WARDROBE At Wales Millennium Centre Photo
Photos: First Look At THE LION, THE B!TCH AND THE WARDROBE At Wales Millennium Centre
After the huge success of last year’s XXXmas Carol, Wales Millennium Centre returns with another queer alternative Christmas show, bringing drag, musical theatre and burlesque to the land of the snow queen. See photos from the production.
Leeds Studio To Present PICK N MIX By Kay Mellor Fellow Kat Rose-Martin Photo
Leeds Studio To Present PICK N MIX By Kay Mellor Fellow Kat Rose-Martin
Leeds Studio will present PICK N MIX, a coming of age story of sisterhood, sex ed and sanitary pads, this touching and punchy play reflects on the fierce friendship between teenagers. Written and performed by Kat Rose-Martin (Kay Mellor Fellow, Wolfe, Holby City) and directed by Alex Chisholm 
J.M. Barries Beloved Romcom QUALITY STREET Heads On 2023 Tour Photo
J.M. Barrie's Beloved Romcom QUALITY STREET Heads On 2023 Tour
From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the delicious farce Quality Street has been revived to tour the UK next year. Having been Laurie Sansom's directorial debut production as Northern Broadsides' Artistic Director, the original acclaimed run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic.
THE LAVENDER HILL MOB to Kick Off 2023 Leg of UK Tour at the Chichester Festival Theatre Photo
THE LAVENDER HILL MOB to Kick Off 2023 Leg of UK Tour at the Chichester Festival Theatre
Comedy duo Miles Jupp and Justin Edwards will continue their comedy caper in 2023! The critically acclaimed world premiere stage adaptation of the classic Ealing Comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob will kick off the 2023 leg of its UK tour at the Chichester Festival Theatre on 10 January.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SALT-WATER MOON at the Finborough TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For SALT-WATER MOON at the Finborough Theatre
December 13, 2022

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Finborough Theatre’s upcoming production of David French’s Salt-Water Moon.
Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE Extends Due To DemandSheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE Extends Due To Demand
December 13, 2022

Sheridan Smith ,who just three days ago announced her return to the West End in Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre for 12 weeks, has now announced that she will extend that run by another three weeks due to phenomenal demand following the tickets going on sale.
Gate Theatre Appoints Nicola Clements as Executive Director and CEOGate Theatre Appoints Nicola Clements as Executive Director and CEO
December 13, 2022

The Gate Theatre has announced the appointment of Nicola Clements as its new Executive Director and CEO. Nicola joined the Gate in November, succeeding Shawab Iqbal who stepped down to start a new position as Executive Director at Leeds Playhouse.
GREASE Will Return to London's Dominion Theatre in June 2023GREASE Will Return to London's Dominion Theatre in June 2023
December 13, 2022

After an incredibly successful run in summer 2022, Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE will return once again to the Dominion Theatre in London's West End from 2 June 2023. GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Casting to be announced.
Mike Bubbins Announces First Ever Solo UK Tour With THROWBACKMike Bubbins Announces First Ever Solo UK Tour With THROWBACK
December 13, 2022

Mike Bubbins will embark on his first ever solo stand up tour next year with brand new show Throwback. Opening in Maidenhead on 4th February he then heads to Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Llanelli, Carmarthen, Leamington Spa, Northampton, Leicester, Portsmouth, Barry, Salford, Chorley, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newport, , Winchester, Birmingham, Treorchy, Rhyl, Milford Haven, Cardiff, Swindon and Port Talbot before concluding in London on 1st April.
share