MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL Will Open at Manchester Palace Theatre in September 2021

Michael Harrison and David Ian announced today rescheduled dates for the world premiere of MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL. Starring Alexandra Burke as Julianne Potter, the show will open at the Manchester Palace Theatre on 20 September 2021 ahead of a UK and Ireland tour. New tour schedule below. Further casting will be announced in due course. www.bestfriendsweddingmusical.com

MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING is based on the wickedly funny film of the same name and features some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by the legendary Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including I'll Never Fall in Love Again, I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself, Walk on By, I Say A Little Prayer and What's New Pussycat.

The musical will have a book by Ronald Bass (My Best Friend's Wedding, Rain Man, The Joy Luck Club) and Jonathan Harvey (Beautiful Thing, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Coronation Street).

Alexandra Burke most recently played the role of Rachel Marron in the hit musical The Bodyguard having played the role to critical and audience acclaim in both the West End and the subsequent sell out 2015/2016 tour. She first rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor and her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist. She most recently appeared as Svetlana in Chess at the London Coliseum and as Roxie in Chicago at the West End's Phoenix Theatre. In 2017 she reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing. Her other theatre credits include Deloris Van Cartier in the national tour of the musical Sister Act.

Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It's the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O'Neal. When she hears he's about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it's not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend's wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?

MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh. It has a book by Ronald Bass and Jonathan Harvey and is based on the Tristar Pictures Film, screenplay by Ronald Bass. It Features the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Tour Dates

MONDAY 20 - SATURDAY 25 SEPTEMBER 2021

MANCHESTER PALACE THEATRE www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 2021

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 12 - SATURDAY 16 OCTOBER 2021

HIS MAJESTY'S ABERDEEN www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

ON SALE

TUESDAY 19 - SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER 2021

MAYFLOWER THEATRE SOUTHAMPTON www.mayflower.org.uk

MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER 2021

NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 1 - SATURDAY 6 NOVEMBER 2021

Theatre Royal Plymouth www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE

TUESDAY 9 - SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2021

SHEFFIELD LYCEUM www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2021

REGENT THEATRE STOKE ON TRENT www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 22 - SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2021

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL www.trch.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 29 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 4 DECEMBER 2021

ALHAMBRA THEATRE BRADFORD www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

TUESDAY 4 - SATURDAY 8 JANUARY 2022

CLIFFS PAVILION SOUTHEND www.southendtheatres.org.uk

TUESDAY 11 - SATURDAY 15 JANUARY 2022

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 17 - SATURDAY 22 JANUARY 2022

DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 24 - SATURDAY 29 JANUARY 2022

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE CARDIFF www.wmc.org.uk

MONDAY 31 JANUARY - SATURDAY 5 FEBRUARY 2022

GLASGOW KING'S THEATRE www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 15 - SATURDAY 19 FEBRUARY 2022

THE HAWTH CRAWLEY www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

ON SALE

MONDAY 28 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 5 MARCH 2022

NEW THEATRE OXFORD www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 7 - SATURDAY 12 MARCH 2022

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 14 - SATURDAY 19 MARCH 2022

CURVE, LEICESTER www.curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE

MONDAY 28 - SATURDAY 26 MARCH 2022

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 12 - SATURDAY 16 APRIL 2022

WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE www.grandtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON



MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 APRIL 2022

NEW VICTORIA THEATRE WOKING www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 7 MAY 2022

BRISTOL HIPPODROME www.atgtickets.com

ON SALE SOON

