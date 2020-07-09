MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL Will Open at Manchester Palace Theatre in September 2021
Michael Harrison and David Ian announced today rescheduled dates for the world premiere of MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL. Starring Alexandra Burke as Julianne Potter, the show will open at the Manchester Palace Theatre on 20 September 2021 ahead of a UK and Ireland tour. New tour schedule below. Further casting will be announced in due course. www.bestfriendsweddingmusical.com
MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING is based on the wickedly funny film of the same name and features some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by the legendary Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including I'll Never Fall in Love Again, I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself, Walk on By, I Say A Little Prayer and What's New Pussycat.
The musical will have a book by Ronald Bass (My Best Friend's Wedding, Rain Man, The Joy Luck Club) and Jonathan Harvey (Beautiful Thing, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Coronation Street).
Alexandra Burke most recently played the role of Rachel Marron in the hit musical The Bodyguard having played the role to critical and audience acclaim in both the West End and the subsequent sell out 2015/2016 tour. She first rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor and her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist. She most recently appeared as Svetlana in Chess at the London Coliseum and as Roxie in Chicago at the West End's Phoenix Theatre. In 2017 she reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing. Her other theatre credits include Deloris Van Cartier in the national tour of the musical Sister Act.
Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It's the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O'Neal. When she hears he's about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it's not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend's wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?
MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh. It has a book by Ronald Bass and Jonathan Harvey and is based on the Tristar Pictures Film, screenplay by Ronald Bass. It Features the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David.
Tour Dates
MONDAY 20 - SATURDAY 25 SEPTEMBER 2021
MANCHESTER PALACE THEATRE www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER - SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER 2021
SUNDERLAND EMPIRE www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 12 - SATURDAY 16 OCTOBER 2021
HIS MAJESTY'S ABERDEEN www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
ON SALE
TUESDAY 19 - SATURDAY 23 OCTOBER 2021
MAYFLOWER THEATRE SOUTHAMPTON www.mayflower.org.uk
MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER 2021
NEW WIMBLEDON THEATRE www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 1 - SATURDAY 6 NOVEMBER 2021
Theatre Royal Plymouth www.theatreroyal.com
ON SALE
TUESDAY 9 - SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER 2021
SHEFFIELD LYCEUM www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 15 - SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER 2021
REGENT THEATRE STOKE ON TRENT www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 22 - SATURDAY 27 NOVEMBER 2021
NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL www.trch.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 29 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 4 DECEMBER 2021
ALHAMBRA THEATRE BRADFORD www.bradford-theatres.co.uk
TUESDAY 4 - SATURDAY 8 JANUARY 2022
CLIFFS PAVILION SOUTHEND www.southendtheatres.org.uk
TUESDAY 11 - SATURDAY 15 JANUARY 2022
MILTON KEYNES THEATRE www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 17 - SATURDAY 22 JANUARY 2022
DARTFORD ORCHARD THEATRE www.orchardtheatre.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 24 - SATURDAY 29 JANUARY 2022
WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE CARDIFF www.wmc.org.uk
MONDAY 31 JANUARY - SATURDAY 5 FEBRUARY 2022
GLASGOW KING'S THEATRE www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 15 - SATURDAY 19 FEBRUARY 2022
THE HAWTH CRAWLEY www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk
ON SALE
MONDAY 28 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 5 MARCH 2022
NEW THEATRE OXFORD www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 7 - SATURDAY 12 MARCH 2022
LIVERPOOL EMPIRE www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 14 - SATURDAY 19 MARCH 2022
CURVE, LEICESTER www.curveonline.co.uk
ON SALE
MONDAY 28 - SATURDAY 26 MARCH 2022
EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 12 - SATURDAY 16 APRIL 2022
WOLVERHAMPTON GRAND THEATRE www.grandtheatre.co.uk
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 25 - SATURDAY 30 APRIL 2022
NEW VICTORIA THEATRE WOKING www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON
MONDAY 2 - SATURDAY 7 MAY 2022
BRISTOL HIPPODROME www.atgtickets.com
ON SALE SOON