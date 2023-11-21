Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

MR JONES Comes to the Union Theatre in London

The new adaptation will debut at the Union Theatre in London on January 10th and 11th.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 1 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 2 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 3 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 4 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End

MR JONES Comes to the Union Theatre in London

Mr Jones, a brand new play is coming to the Union Theatre in January!

Stephen Jones, the self-proclaimed rugby prodigy of Aberfan, has just made the kick of his life. As he boasts to local nurse Angharad, 150,000 tonnes of coal are careening down the hillside, towards Pantglas Junior School.

Forged from stories that have rarely slipped through the cracks of the South Wales valleys, Mr Jones is a brand-new piece of theatre from Welsh playwright and actor Liam Holmes. Set around the 1966 spoil tip collapse in the small Welsh village Aberfan, this one-act play utilises poetry, verbatim and first-hand accounts of the disaster to memorialise the individuals whose lives were transformed by this harrowing event.

The everlasting effects of the catastrophe have not been duly observed, says writer Liam. Even in his home village of Nelson, only six miles from Aberfan, he explains that the disaster was generally absent from the school curriculum aside from a brief annual acknowledgement. His understanding was largely built on sporadic recollections from his elders, which he admits as a child were difficult to comprehend:

"It wasn't dwelt upon. I couldn't quite grasp the magnitude of it. But when revisiting these conversations, it dawned on me that every single family in that community would have experienced a significant loss that day, yet there remained an expectation to seamlessly adapt to normal life and carry those wounds in silence."

It was essential then, Liam explains, that Mr Jones be built upon those real experiences of a community irrevocably damaged. From these accounts came the characters of Stephen Jones and Angharad Price.

Liam is joined by Welsh-American co-star Tanwen Stokes in bringing them to life for a contemporary audience: “I was immediately on board when Liam approached me for the project. The script was layered, refreshing and youthful.” Tanwen remarks that Mr Jones not only sweeps away the cobwebs and revives the story of this some-what forgotten tragedy, but that the characters “embody something more ubiquitous in their yearning for a home that no longer exists. They are both comforted and trapped by each other's irreconcilable grief.”

Despite its sensitive material, director Michael Neri credits the play's vivacity: “I'm excited to be working with such a lively script. The characters are spirited—they jump off the page.” Having already directed an array of productions both regionally and in London, Neri is now “humbled to be trusted with such a poignant character piece”.

Originally performed with great reception as students at the Guildford School of Acting, Mr Jones will be touring Wales from March 2024. The new adaptation will debut at the Union Theatre in London on January 10th and 11th.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum

An immense theatre production that leans as much on the Shakespearean tradition of rehashing history for modern audiences as it does on delivering spectacular staging, The Mongol Khan invades the West End’s biggest theatre with a show sure to set tongues wagging.

2
Donmar Warehouse Reveals Lineup For Michael Longhursts Final Season Photo
Donmar Warehouse Reveals Lineup For Michael Longhurst's Final Season

Michael Longhurst's final season as Artistic Director of the Donmar has been announced. Learn more about the season lineup here!

3
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Will Make £20 Digital Lottery Tickets Available For Every Photo
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Will Make £20 Digital Lottery Tickets Available For Every Performance

Michael Cassel and Adam Kenwright, the lead producers of the new production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring award winning stage and screen actor Sarah Snook, have announced the launch of a £20 ticket via a digital lottery for every performance of the highly anticipated 14-week engagement at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

4
Keeley Hawes and Jack Davenport Return to the Stage in Lucy Kirkwoods THE HUMAN BODY Photo
Keeley Hawes and Jack Davenport Return to the Stage in Lucy Kirkwood's THE HUMAN BODY

Two worlds meet in a romantic drama which sees stars of film and TV, Keeley Hawes and Jack Davenport, make their long-awaited returns to the London stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SIX

Recommended For You