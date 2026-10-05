MOJO, JIMMY, and More Set For Park Theatre's 2027 Season

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Park Theatre have announced the 2027 Park200 season, with new writing at its heart, alongside the first London revival in 14 years of Jez Butterworth's landmark debut Mojo and a major residency from OperaUpClose, as Park Theatre broadens the range of work presented on its main stage.

The season includes The Captain, Adam Riches' Fringe First Award-winning play about pioneering Channel swimmer Captain Matthew Webb, produced by Park Theatre and Tigco; the theatrical debut of multi award-winning comedy double act Max & Ivan with the world premiere of The Wedding(s); the world premiere of Carol Schneider's The Quiet Revolution of Laurent Clerc; the London premiere of Katherine Senior's Spitfire Girls; and a second collaboration between Park Theatre and Papatango on the world premiere of the 2026 Papatango New Writing Prize winner. They are joined by a major revival of Jez Butterworth's Olivier Award-winning Mojo and OperaUpClose's acclaimed contemporary reimagining of Puccini's Gianni Schicchi, and the return of Adam Riches' critically acclaimed one-man show Jimmy, for six performances only.

THE CAPTAIN

Opening Park Theatre's 2027 Park200 programme is Adam Riches' The Captain, playing 12 – 23 January 2027. Winner of a 2026 Fringe First Award, the Park Theatre and Tigco production tells the extraordinary true story of Captain Matthew Webb, the first man to swim the English Channel.

Celebrating the bravery, fortitude and sheer eccentricity of Webb's remarkable achievement, The Captain explores the man behind one of the most extraordinary feats of endurance in sporting history. Adam Riches writes and performs, with Tom Parry directing.

JIMMY

Running alongside The Captain, Riches also returns to Park200 with his critically acclaimed one-man show Jimmy for six performances only from 14 – 23 January 2027, following a totally sold-out run at the theatre in January 2026.

In 1974, Jimmy Connors was the greatest tennis player on the planet. By 1991, he was being annihilated at the US Open by his arch-nemesis' little brother. What followed became one of the great comebacks in sporting history, as Connors wound back the clock for one last extraordinary run. Directed by Tom Parry, Jimmy is a fast-paced, funny and intensely physical journey inside the mind of an ageing, swaggering alpha. The production is presented by Tigco in association with Park Theatre.

THE SPITFIRE GIRLS

The London premiere of Katherine Senior's Spitfire Girls, directed by Seán Aydon, follows from 27 January – 27 February 2027, with press night on Thursday 28 January. The production arrives at Park Theatre as part of its third UK tour.

Inspired by the extraordinary true stories of the women of the Air Transport Auxiliary, Spitfire Girls celebrates the courage, skill and determination of the pioneering women who helped keep Britain flying during the Second World War, while telling a deeply human story of friendship, family and hope.

New Year's Eve, 1959. Decades after answering the call, two women separated by the war meet again as the rain hammers down on the windows of The Spitfire pub. As their story unfolds, audiences are transported back to a time when female pioneers defied expectations and took to the skies. Developed with support from The National Theatre's Generate programme, the production first opened at MAST Mayflower Southampton in March 2025. The cast includes Hannah Morrison, Katherine Senior, Kirsty Cox, Paul Brown and Daniel Copeland.

MOJO

Jez Butterworth's Olivier Award-winning debut play Mojo then returns to the London stage for the first time in 14 years in a major new revival, playing 4 March – 10 April 2027, with press night on Wednesday 10 March.

Welcome to 1950s Soho. Rock 'n' roll is in the air and Silver Johnny is the latest sensation at the Atlantic Club. But when the club's owner is murdered, those left behind are drawn into a brutal fight for control. As rivalries sharpen and loyalties fracture, the glamour of the rock 'n' roll scene begins to crack.

First performed at the Royal Court in 1995, Mojo became a defining play of a new, uncompromising era in British theatre. This new production marks its first London revival since 2013. Slick, visceral and darkly funny, Butterworth's landmark debut combines black comedy with an unflinching portrait of Soho's criminal underworld. The play won the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and earned Butterworth both the George Devine Award and Evening Standard Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright, establishing the writer who would go on to create Jerusalem, The Ferryman and The Hills of California as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary British theatre.

Presented by Park Theatre and Lidless Theatre, the production is directed by Max Harrison and designed by Kit Hinchcliffe, with casting and further creative team to be announced.

GIANNI SCHICCHI

In a significant expansion of Park Theatre's Park200 programme into opera, OperaUpClose takes up a major residency from 14 April – 8 May 2027 with Gianni Schicchi (or Where There's A Will), its acclaimed reimagining of Puccini's classic, with press night on Tuesday 20 April. The season marks a substantial return to London for the pioneering company and a new strand of programming from Park Theatre.

Rewritten by Hannah Kumari and re-orchestrated by Vahan Salorian, the 65-minute production transforms Puccini's enduringly popular family farce into a sharply contemporary comic murder mystery.

Set in the fictional seaside town of Harmouth, where a wealthy second-home owner is throwing one final seasonal soirée, events quickly begin to unravel as local 'fixer' Gianni Schicchi enters the fray. Inspired by modern-day whodunnits including The White Lotus and Knives Out, and featuring some of opera's most recognisable music, this production is a subversive and satirical take on wealth, entitlement and a world in which everyone is out for themselves.

Directed by 2025 Sky Arts Award winner PJ Harris, Gianni Schicchi (or Where There's A Will) is designed by Anna Yates, was originally co-produced with Mayflower Southampton and is presented at Park Theatre by OperaUpClose in association with Park Theatre.

THE WEDDING(S)

Multi award-winning comedy double act Max & Ivan make their theatrical debut with the world premiere of The Wedding(s), ,playing 27 May – 3 July 2027, with press night on Wednesday 2 June.

Two weddings. One venue. Same day. Ah.

When well-meaning but incompetent brothers Dan and Gerry risk their entire life savings on transforming the crumbling Winter Hall into a wedding venue, they face an opening day from hell: they have accidentally agreed to host two weddings on the same date, at the same time and in the same place — the high-society union of the Manleys and the Fairfaxes, and the shotgun wedding of Lizzie and Becca.

Suddenly there are too many guests, not enough booze and the threat of financial — and marital — ruin if anything goes less than perfectly. A farce with heart and a celebration of love in all its forms, The Wedding(s) is the debut play from Max & Ivan, whose credits include W1A, The Casebook of Max & Ivan and Deep Heat. They star alongside an ensemble cast of comic actors.

The production is presented by Wildpark Entertainment in association with Park Theatre.

THE QUIET REVOLUTION OF LAURENT CLERC

Following Park Theatre's growing commitment to placing Deaf-led and accessible work at the heart of its main-stage programme, including its current co-production of BULL with Deafinitely Theatre, the world premiere of Carol Schneider's The Quiet Revolution of Laurent Clerc plays Park200 from 9 July – 7 August 2027, with a press night on Wednesday 14 July. Directed by Joe Cacaci, the production continues this developing strand of work with a story inspired by one of the most significant figures in Deaf history.

The production arrives at Park Theatre following an extensive development journey, including support from The National Theatre, with earlier incarnations of the project receiving awards and inspiring an award-winning documentary.

The war on sign language began as a war on love.

In 1816, Deaf pioneer Laurent Clerc arrives in America from France, ambitious, brilliant and determined to prove that he can stand as an equal in a hearing world. Together with the young Reverend Thomas Gallaudet, Clerc sets out to build something extraordinary: a school where Deaf children can learn, communicate and imagine a future beyond isolation. But when Clerc falls in love and announces his intention to marry a Deaf woman, the life he has built is thrown into crisis. With the school's future at stake, Clerc must choose between the institution to which he has devoted his life and the future he has begun to imagine for himself.

Inspired by the life of the man known as the 'Father of the Deaf', The Quiet Revolution of Laurent Clerc is a ferocious and funny exploration of love, ambition, identity and the roots of sign language. Performed through movement, mime and shadow, four modalities of sign language, spoken English and French and creative captions, the production brings Deaf history vividly to life while exploring questions of identity, belonging and the price of change.

The cast includes Alim Jadavji, Zoë McWhinney, Natalia Campbell and Luna Tosin. The creative team includes associate director Christopher Tester, Director of Artistic Sign Language Deepa Shastri, set designer Calypso Michelet, Costume Designer Gabriela Correia and video and caption designer Ben Glover.

The production is presented by Dreamatorium, Berkshire Playwrights Lab and Park Theatre.

2026 PAPATANGO NEW WRITING PRIZE WINNER

Completing the newly announced season, Papatango Theatre Company and Park Theatre reunite to present the world premiere of the 2026 Papatango New Writing Prize winner, playing 28 October – 27 November 2027, with press night currently planned for Monday 1 November.

Papatango has a remarkable track record for discovering new writers whose work has gone on to win Olivier, Critics' Circle, OffWestEnd and Susan Smith Blackburn awards and been produced internationally.

Audiences are being invited to take a punt on the unknown, support new talent and book for the production before the winning play is revealed on 20 October 2026. The production follows Park Theatre and Papatango's first collaboration, the world premiere of The Meat Kings! (Inc.) of Brooklyn Heights, which subsequently won the 2026 Susan Smith Blackburn Award.

This year's winning play is still a secret, but it has been selected from a record 1,913 entries.

Artistic Director Jez Bond said, “We're delighted to be bringing such a varied programme to Park200 in 2027, from a major revival of Jez Butterworth's Mojo to Max & Ivan making their theatrical debut with The Wedding(s), alongside our continuing partnership with Papatango and a wealth of new work across the season.

“What excites me most is the breadth of storytelling and the range of artists we're welcoming to Park Theatre — established names alongside new voices, familiar titles alongside stories audiences may be discovering for the first time. I'm really looking forward to sharing the season with our audiences.”

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