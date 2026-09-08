MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Will Embark on UK Tour in 2027

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following its extended run at the Barn Theatre and as its London season gets underway at The Arts at Marble Arch, Million Dollar Quartet, directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, with book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, will embark on a major UK tour in 2027, led by stage and screen favourite, Darren Day as Sam Phillips, the visionary producer who created the sound of rock 'n' roll.

On the night of December 4th 1956, four men entered a recording studio in Memphis and made musical history. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley were brought together by pure chance for a jam session which would go on to shape the trajectory of rock 'n' roll. Now, 70 years after that legendary meeting, celebrate the anniversary of the night the Million Dollar Quartet came together and changed music forever.

In the studio, egos collide, promises are broken and dreams take shape. As the men navigate ambition, rivalry and fame they create the soundtrack that will define an era. Experience the classic songs – “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever”, “Walk The Line”, “Hound Dog” (and many more) – in the thrilling atmosphere of that once-in-a-lifetime event.

The tour follows the production's extended summer season at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester and its current London run at The Arts at Marble Arch: powered by TodayTix, where performances began on 4 September and continue until 6 December 2026 – and will be playing on the 70th anniversary of the legendary recording session that inspired the musical on 4 December 1956.

Million Dollar Quartet, with a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, is directed by Jonathan O'Boyle, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin, set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Alex Musgrave, sound design by Nick Lodge, musical supervision by Lee Freeman and casting direction from Harry Blumenau.

The UK tour marks the latest life for a production developed at the Barn Theatre under its Built by Barn banner, continuing the Cirencester theatre's growing record of creating work in the Cotswolds for wider audiences. Recent Barn productions to have travelled beyond Cirencester include its 2023 production of I'm Sorry Prime Minister, I Can't Quite Remember, which enjoyed a West End run and subsequent UK tour, with a UK tour of The King's Speech also forthcoming in 2027.

Iwan Lewis, CEO and Artistic Director of the Barn Theatre, said, “The greatest night in rock 'n' roll history is going on the road! From the Barn Theatre to the West End and now across the UK, Million Dollar Quartet's extraordinary journey continues. Seventy years after four legends made music history, their music is still bringing audiences to their feet. We couldn't be prouder, and the party is only just getting started!”

Million Dollar Quartet opened on Broadway in 2010, receiving three Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, and winning Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Levi Kreis's portrayal of Jerry Lee Lewis. The musical made its West End premiere at the Noël Coward Theatre in 2011, before returning to London as part of an extensive UK tour in 2016 and 2017. It has since been produced across the United States and internationally.

Tour Dates

The production will open at Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (26—30 January), before touring to Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (3—6 February), Liverpool Playhouse (9—13 February), Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow (15—20 February), Churchill Theatre, Bromley (22—27 February), Ipswich Regent (2—6 March), Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (8—13 March), Darlington Hippodrome (16—20 March), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (22—27 March), Theatre Royal Windsor (30 March— 3 April), Derby Theatre (5—10 April), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (12—17 April), Wyvern Theatre, Swindon (19—24 April), His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (4—8 May), Kings Theatre, Portsmouth (10—15 May), BEAM, Hertford (18—22 May), The Sands Centre, Carlisle (24—29 May), Crewe Lyceum (31 May—5 June), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (8—13 June), Fareham Live (14—19 June), Winter Gardens Blackpool (22—26 June) and Chelmsford Theatre (28 June—3 July) before concluding at Malvern Theatres (12—17 July).

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming