MICHAEL BALL & ALFIE BOE DO VEGAS Will Air on Channel 5 in December

Following the success of their UK top 3 album Together in Vegas last month the UK's biggest-selling male recording duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe head out, for a one-off TV special, to discover the wonders of the world's entertainment capital Las Vegas. Airing on Channel 5 on December 21st at 10:15PM GMT, 'Michael Ball & Alfie Boe Do Vegas' sees Alfie Boe take Vegas first timer Michael Ball to explore what makes the city a magnet for millions of tourists every year.

The 90min special sees the pair meet Las Vegas's record-breaking headline performer, Wayne Newton, who has played over 30,000 shows in the city. Michael discovers the magic that made Liberace a Las Vegas legend and Alfie tests his cooking skills and takes a night flight down the legendary strip. The special also features incredible performances from the pair that truly sum up the magic that is 'Fabulous Las Vegas'. Michael and Alfie then also perform 'American Trilogy', from their album Together In Vegas, on the same stage that Elvis performed his record-breaking Las Vegas run.

Out now via Decca Records, Michael and Alfie's fifth studio album, Together in Vegas, landed the No.3 spot in the official UK charts on release. On the album, the beloved duo bring us classic Rat Pack numbers such as 'Luck Be A Lady' (Frank Sinatra) and 'Sway' (Dean Martin) as well as showstoppers 'Viva Las Vegas' (Elvis Presley), 'A Man Without Love' (Engelbert Humperdinck) 'The Gambler' (Kenny Rogers), and many more, all delivered with the pizzazz and personality synonymous with these two performers, which has consistently proved irresistible to countless fans across the nation. Listen to Together In Vegas here.

Inspired by Alfie's momentous two-day concert event at the legendary International Theatre at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino this summer, the decision to record such iconic repertoire was an easy one for both singers.

'Together in Vegas' follows the phenomenal success of the duo's previous four duet albums; Their debut 'Together', became the UK's best-selling album of 2016, beating the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot. This was followed by 'Together Again', which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017. Ball and Boe went on to release 'Back Together' in 2019 which reached No.2, before a third No.1 album, 'Together at Christmas', in 2020. After decorated careers in theatre and opera, Michael and Alfie were suddenly chart superstars. As a duo, they have now sold 1.5 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, three sold-out headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials. The pair have just completed another live tour together this summer, visiting ten stunning outdoor venues across the UK, and even treating the crowds to some early performances of their brand-new Vegas set.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have both received countless prestigious awards, record-breaking sales, and chart successes. A particular highlight occurred in 2020 when Michael released the fastest-selling single of the year with his No.1 duet with the late Captain Tom Moore. Over Michael's extraordinary 30-year career, his outstanding performances have also made smash-hit box office history. He is a double Olivier Award winner, multi-platinum and chart-topping recording artist, top selling live concert performer, a hugely popular radio and TV presenter and now author. Michael has just released his debut novel, 'The Empire', which became a Sunday Times Bestseller. 'The Empire' is the first in a series set in the world of theatre.

Alfie Boe's exceptional voice has made him Britain's most popular and biggest-selling tenor. The Tony Award winner has conquered the world's greatest opera stages and arenas and led the cast of Les Misérables. He stole the show at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace and performed at the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle amongst other Royal celebrations. We recently saw Alfie on BBC1's Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof where he courageously succeeded in taking on a number of extreme challenges in sub-zero temperatures. In June of this year, Alfie also kicked off his debut headline show in Las Vegas 'Showstoppers' which he'll be bringing back to the same stage on April 8th 2023 after a string of shows in Japan. Alfie also has his solo UK tour on sale for September and October 2023.

The musical partners certainly are made for each other. Their chance meeting over 10 years ago was lucky indeed, as their instant camaraderie and professional mutual admiration proved to be a winning combination. Their undeniable chemistry will take you from wherever you are and right into the middle of an exhilarating adventure that you won't want to miss.