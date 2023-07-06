Maimuna Memon's MANIC STREET CREATURE to Run Southwark Playhouse Borough This October

After a barnstorming and sell-out world premiere run at Edinburgh Fringe 2022, the multi -award winning Manic Street Creature by Maimuna Memon (Standing at The Sky's Edge, Electrolyte) makes its London debut at Southwark Playhouse Borough this October.

A fresh and thrilling take on a modern love story from Olivier nominee Maimuna Memon (“undeniable star power” The Independent ).Love, lust, and late nights collide in a musical roller coaster, taking the audience through the euphoria and distress of two people dealing with their own and each other's mental health.

Ria is working with her band to complete a new album- songs charting the rise and fall of a recent relationship. But the more Ria progresses, the more she's drawn back to the darkness of her troubled past, until we're not sure where memory ends and reality begins.

From its multi award-winning run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, including The Fringe First Award, The Mental Health Award and The Stage Award, Manic Street Creature now transfers to the Southwark Playhouse Borough for a strictly limited run.

Creator of the show Maimuna Memon, says: “I have always wanted to bridge the gap between the music industry and theatre, and with 'Manic Street Creature' I have tried to bring songs you might hear on record to the stage. This, alongside a deeply personal story makes this show the most important I have ever written. Mental Health has played a big part in my life, and I hope that people can watch this show, be brought on a journey and feel like they aren't alone. I am so excited to be bringing this show to London and to a venue that has such an incredible reputation for innovative and new musical work.”

Chris Smyrnios, Artistic Director of Southwark Playhouse says: “We are so pleased to be a part of presenting the amazing Manic Street Creature in London for the first time. The run of the show will fall on the theatre's 30th anniversary (on the 9th November) and we couldn't have hoped for a more apt production than this to highlight the theatre's work over the last 30 years, showcasing innovative and engaging work by talented new and emerging theatre artists.”

CAST

Maimuna Memon

Rachel Barnes

Harley Johnston

CREATIVE CREDITS

Book, Music & Lyrics by Maimuna Memon

Directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward

Promo video