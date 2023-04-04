Lydia Brickland's TANGERINES is Coming to the King's Head Theatre

Ever wondered what would happen if a member of the Royal Family was queer?

Tangerines is a punchy new play exploring the monarchy & their relationship to queerness. The show is part of A Queer Interrogation: a season of bold new writing selectively curated by Tom Ratcliffe for The Takeover Festival.

"I just never thought I'd hear Princess Charlotte say 'dick move.'"

Charlotte has headed off to university and she's ready to reinvent herself. But when your whole life is in the public eye, how exactly do you do that? Eager to get stuck in, she joins Durham University's Dance Society - where she meets Kae. The pair start dancing together but it quickly becomes clear that there's more to their relationship than dancing... This punchy new play by Lydia Brickland examines a fictional future of the royal family and their relationship to queerness.

Lydia Brickland - Writer

Lydia Brickland is a writer, performer and burlesque artist from Gateshead in the North East of England. She likes to tell stories about big, complex issues in a fun, lively and accessible way. Her work is humorous and playful, infused with radical kindness. She is particularly interested in how queer women and non-binary folk take up space on stage. She is currently a member of the Royal Court Writers Group and one of the founding members of all-womxn comedy collective Your Aunt Fanny. Writing Credits include: Deck The Stalls (The Hope Theatre, London 2022) and Dear Sophie Ellis Bextor (Camden Peoples Theatre, 2022). Short Plays: Taking Stock (The Lowry, Manchester, 2022), Frubes, Creme Eggs, and Massive Slags (Live Theatre, Newcastle, 2022), Ice Cream Van Fucker (The Old Courts, Wigan, 2022) How to Get Rid of Your Gag Reflex (Lion and Unicorn, London, 2021) I'm selling the skirt I was raped in on Depop (Live Theatre, 2021).

Don your rose-tinted glasses and escape to the pink party for an hour of sheer brilliance. - Broadway World

Bethany McHugh - Director

Bethany is a theatremaker, director, performer, and facilitator. Born in New Jersey, Bethany spent ten years in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and now calls London home. She holds a dual degree in English and Theatre from Carleton College and a masters in Collaborative Theatre Making from Rose Bruford. She is also a proud alumna of The National Theatre Institute at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center. Bethany works with artists of all disciplines, fusing her love of music, storytelling, movement, and language to create emotionally resonant stories. She believes deeply that theatre can inspire radical empathy and change in audiences, participants, and makers alike. Recent directing credits include: If It Was a Party, Why Was There So Much Blood (Rose Bruford), How To Fix It (Minnesota Fringe) and assistant directing credits include: Into the Sea We Go (Ugly Duck), Hamlet (Wayward Theatre Company).

Cast: Charlotte | Romana Meyrat Kae | Hannah Mullaney Creative Team: Assistant Director | Constance Des Marais Movement Director & Choreographer | Emily Charlotte Jones Intimacy Coordinator | Katie Burke Lighting Designer | Carey Chomsoonthorn Illustrator | Sally Mullaney

Tangerines is at King's Head Theatre on 30 April & 1 May