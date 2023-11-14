Louise Dearman and Trevor Dion Nicholas Announced as Headliners for ACTING FOR OTHERS' CABARET IN THE CLUB

Cabaret in the Club is a one night only live show at The Ivy Club in The Loft.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, The Ivy Club and actor Robert Rees today announce two new performances of Cabaret in the Club at London's exclusive private members' bar The Ivy Club, West Street.

Cabaret in the Club is a one night only live show at The Ivy Club in The Loft, and the first Cabaret kicks off with Louise Dearman and Trevor Dion Nicholas on Monday 20 November. West End stars Alice Fearn and Carl Mullaney will be live in the Loft in the new year for their one night only performance, with date to be announced.

The first Ivy Cabaret in June was with John Owen-Jones and Claire Moore, with Musical Direction by John Quirk. Last month's event starred Anna-Jane Casey and Luke Bayer, with Barney Ashworth as MD.

Acting for Others, The Ivy Club and Robert Rees present

CABARET IN THE CLUB

20 November 2023 at 8pm – Louise Dearman and Trevor Dion Nicholas

Louise Dearman's theatre credits include Guys and Dolls (UK tours), Judy (UK tour), Kiss Me Kate (Royal Albert Hall), The Water Babies (Leicester Curve), Tell Me On A Sunday (RCCL International), Wicked (Apollo Victoria), Cats (UK tour), Evita (UK tour), Debbie Does Dallas (Athenaeum Theatre), Jekyll and Hyde (UK tour), Grease (Dominion Theatre), Whistle Down the Wind (Church Theatre Bromley), and Joeseph And the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Bill Kenwright). Her television credits include Presenter & Soloist at The Olivier Awards.

Trevor Dion Nicholas' theatre credits include Next to Normal (Donmar Warehouse), Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), Disney's Aladdin (WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical - West End, Broadway & US Tour), and Bonnie and Clyde (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Television credits include Panellist/Judge on All Star Musicals, Moley, The Show Must Go On, Strictly Come Dancing, Christmas at the Snow Globe, The Americans, Sunday Night at the Palladium, Royal Variety Performance and Disney's Broadway Hits at Royal Albert Hall (Emmy Award). Trevor is the voice of the Ghost of Christmas Present in the Netflix-animated film Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

2024 date tbc – Alice Fearn and Carl Mullaney

Alice Fearn's theatre credits include Then, Now & Next (Southwark Playhouse, Borough), Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre), Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Savoy Theatre), Oliver! (The Watermill Theatre), The Woman in White (Palace Theatre), Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Shrek (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

Carl Mullaney's theatre credits include La Cage Aux Folles (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Dick Whittington (Lyric Theatre Hammersmith), Bananaman (Southwark Playhouse), We Raise Our Hands In The Sanctuary (Albany Theatre), Les Misérables (Cameron Mackintosh Ltd), Jest End (Jermyn Street Theatre), Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Tour (UK tour), Chicago (UK and International tour), Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens (Blue Box), West Side Story (Cannizarro Park Wimbledon), and Fashion Victim the Musical (Landor Theatre).




