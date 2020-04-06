Louise Dearman Postponed at Cadogan Hall

Louise Dearman at Cadogan Hall has been postponed from 31st May to 11th October 2020.

Club 11 London released a statement, saying that all tickets that were purchased for the previous date will be honored on the new date. If you are unable to attend the new date, you must contact your point of sale for a refund or voucher.

Read the full statement below:



