London Theatre Week Returns, Celebrating 5 Years of Increasing Access to Theatre

London Theatre Week is 21 August to 3 September.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

London Theatre Week Returns, Celebrating 5 Years of Increasing Access to Theatre

London Theatre Week, the highly anticipated performing arts celebration spotlighting dynamic musicals and award-winning plays in London's West End, makes its return this summer. Marking its 5th-year anniversary, the campaign offers audiences the opportunity to get tickets to the best of West End theatre at accessible prices by booking between 21 August to 3 September.

Locals and tourists alike will have the chance to make the most of the final days of summer by experiencing a wide-range of productions with reasonable tickets from £15, £25, or £35. Now in its fifth year, London Theatre Week is proud to have grown to a world-renowned initiative, meaningfully increasing accessibility to the performing arts since its inception. Having started with just 37 participating shows in its inaugural year, London Theatre Week has  seen over 140 shows participate, performing across 85 local theatre venues, and has sold over 1 million tickets to its audience members. Both new shows like Back to the Future and beloved favourites like The Phantom of the Opera have taken part, bringing joy to audiences seeing high-calibre productions on offer in London's glittering West End for a fraction of the cost.

“Theatre is a vital part of London's DNA, and the West End boasts the greatest plays and musicals in the world,” said Stephen Crocker, General Manager of TodayTix Group. “We are thrilled to be celebrating the fifth anniversary of London Theatre Week, which has already given over a million people the opportunity to discover these magnificent shows. With over 50 brilliant titles taking part, there is a show for everyone to enjoy.”

This season's full lineup of shows includes:  2:22 A Ghost Story, A Strange Loop, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Ain't Too Proud, As You Like It, Back to the Future, Barricade Boys, Bronco Billy, Crazy For You, Disney's Frozen The Musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Faking Bad, Flowers for Mrs. Harris, Grease, Guys & Dolls, Hamnet, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors, Jersey Boys, Laurel and Chaplin: The Feud, Les Misérables, Matilda, Matthew Bourne Edward Scissorhands, Musicals By Candlelight, Noises Off, Oklahoma!, Old Friends, Operation Epsilon, Private Lives, Pygmalion, Rebecca, Rumble In The Jungle: Rematch, Showstopper, Sister Act, SpongeBob The Musical, The Book of Mormon, The Choir of Man, The Crown Jewels, The Crucible, The Effect, The Empress, The Lion King, The Little Big Things, The Mousetrap, The Ocean at the End Of The Lane, The Old Man & The Pool, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Time Traveller's Wife, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Wishmas, and Witness for the Prosecution.

For more information about London Theatre Week and to purchase tickets, visit londontheatreweek.com.

TodayTix

TodayTix is the digital gateway to cultural experiences. TodayTix works with thousands of venues in cities across the globe to provide millions of theatregoers access to theatre and culture's best. Via its highly-rated app, TodayTix not only offers tickets at exceptional prices, but also has signature access programs, Lottery and Rush, to provide access to the hardest-to-find tickets to the hottest shows. Through industry-leading technology, innovative product design, unparalleled inventory, and frictionless experiences, TodayTix is offering theatregoers a ticketing experience unlike any other. TodayTix was designed to ensure people across the globe have frictionless access to the best theatre and culture have to offer. In other words, to find a seat for everyone. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

Photo Credit: Sean Ebsworth Barnes



London Theatre Week Returns, Celebrating 5 Years of Increasing Access to Theatre

London Theatre Week, the highly anticipated performing arts celebration spotlighting dynamic musicals and award-winning plays in London's West End, makes its return this summer. Marking its 5th-year anniversary, the campaign offers audiences the opportunity to get tickets to the best of West End theatre at accessible prices by booking between 21 August to 3 September.

