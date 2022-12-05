Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

London Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Gavin Bryars's 'Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet' Next Month

Performances are on Wednesday 11 January at St John's Waterloo.

Dec. 05, 2022  

London Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Gavin Bryars's 'Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet' Next Month

The London Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Gavin Bryars's Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet on Wednesday 11 January at St John's Waterloo in two concerts; one public performance and the other a relaxed event for invited homeless community groups.

At the core of Bryars's composition is a 26-second recording of an unknown homeless man singing the refrain: 'Jesus' blood never failed me yet, this one thing I know, for He loves me so.' Bryars came about the man in 1971 whilst working with a friend on a film about people living rough in the Elephant and Castle and Waterloo areas of London, where the concerts will be taking place.

The audio clip of this particular man did not make it in to the final film but Bryars was given all the unused tapes. He soon discovered that the man's singing was in tune with his piano and decided to add a simple accompaniment which grows in strength throughout the eventual 30-minute piece. Unfortunately, the man's name was not captured and Bryars's efforts to locate him again were not successful. Attempts to place the song he sings have also proved inconclusive, meaning there is a possibility this was the man's own composition.

The public performance in the early evening is designed to be a contemplative event, creatively lit by Intersection, and the Orchestra in the middle of the space, surrounded by the audience. It will offer an opportunity to step out of London's rush hour for a moment to pause and reflect during January, commonly a difficult month for many (6.30pm). The concert will be followed by a panel discussion with Bryars, who celebrates his 80th birthday a few days later, and others.

The community performance will take place earlier in the day and the invited audience will consist of guests from the homeless communities served by St John's Waterloo. It will be a relaxed, reflective and gentle event with lunch provided. There will be a retiring collection at the end of the public performance in aid of the homeless charities the church works with.

St John's has a long association with homelessness. A day centre run from the crypt provided support to residents of Cardboard City during the 1980s and 1990s. Today it takes part with other London churches in a winter overnight shelter scheme and runs therapeutic arts projects co-produced with people with experience of homelessness. Audience members at both the Bryars events will be able to view an exhibition entitled Utopia: A New World for Everyone that results from one such project, a residency last year by Accumulate, the Art School for the Homeless.

Elena Dubinets, Artistic Director of the London Philharmonic Orchestra says: 'Throughout our 2022/23 season, subtitled "A place to call home", we have been musically exploring issues of inclusion and exclusion, belonging and displacement. How do we come to have a sense of place in life, to be "at home" with ourselves and our surroundings? And what does it mean to have a disruption of home - or, in other words, to be a displaced person or a person experiencing homelessness? The penetrating emotional power of a religious song created and beautifully performed by an unnamed homeless person impressed the composer Gavin Bryars as much as it has been impressing generations of listeners ever since he wrote Jesus' Blood, one of the most profound musical works of the last five decades. This unusual collaboration between two artists who never met demonstrates that a sense of home can be centred in finding an individual and unforgettable voice, especially for a person who might not have a real home.'

Euchar Gravina, Artistic Director of St John's Waterloo says: 'St John's has recently undergone a £5.5 million restoration, inspired by the desire to be a church that serves everyone. So, we are delighted to host the London Philharmonic Orchestra, which also calls Waterloo its home, and look forward to these performances which celebrate a community too often left out from cultural institutions but who belong here and are part of our story too.'

These concerts are part of the London Philharmonic Orchestra's extensive community work in South London. The Orchestra believes that music has the power to inspire and enthral, whoever you are, and whether you play an instrument or not. It serves the homeless community through the 'Crisis Creates' project, working with the national charity Crisis UK. This offers creative performance opportunities to adults who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness. It works to improve participants' wellbeing and confidence through self-expression, collaboration and developing creative skills. Read more information on Crisis Creates here. The LPO also offers concerts for families and schools, as well as creative projects for disabled adults and young people and their parents/carers.

Generously supported by the TIOC Foundation

Tickets: £15 and £12 (restricted view) https://lpo.org.uk/event/gavin-bryars-jesus-blood-never-failed-me-yet




Darlington Hippodrome Spring 2023 Shows Are Now on Sale Photo
Darlington Hippodrome Spring 2023 Shows Are Now on Sale
The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome’s new spring season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances guaranteed to fire up audiences on chilly nights as we move towards a much anticipated summer.
Sheffield Theatres Announce Tom Bird As Chief Executive Photo
Sheffield Theatres Announce Tom Bird As Chief Executive
Sheffield Theatres has announced the appointment of Tom Bird as Chief Executive. Tom joins from York Theatre Royal where he has been Chief Executive since 2017 and will join Sheffield Theatres in early 2023, working closely with the Artistic Director, Robert Hastie, Interim CEO, Bookey Oshin, who stays on as Deputy CEO, and the senior team.
CINDERELLA is Now Playing at Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
CINDERELLA is Now Playing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
A sparkling new adaptation of Cinderella has opened at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre and runs until 31 December.
Review: GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS, New Wolsey Theatre Photo
Review: GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS, New Wolsey Theatre
Goldilocks and the Three Bears is one of the lesser known titles in the pantomime collection, but it has seemed to find a recent resurgence; and the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Director Peter Rowe are known to enjoy dusting off the less-obvious names and giving it a rock’n’roll twist.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Ian McKellan and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSEPhotos: First Look at Ian McKellan and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE
December 4, 2022

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions has released a new production photo of Ian McKellan and John Bishop in the pantomime MOTHER GOOSE. The production is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton before the show transfers to London’s Duke of York’s Theatre (15 December – 2 January 2023) ahead of a UK and Ireland Tour until April 2023.
Donmar Warehouse Announces Cast For the World Premiere of Diana Nneka Atuona's TROUBLE IN BUTETOWNDonmar Warehouse Announces Cast For the World Premiere of Diana Nneka Atuona's TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN
December 2, 2022

Artistic Director Michael Longhurst and Executive Director Henny Finch have announced the casting for Diana Nneka Atuona's Trouble in Butetown. Tinuke Craig directs Samuel Adewunmi, Rita Bernard-Shaw, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Zaqi Ismail, Gareth Kennerley, Bethan Mary-James, Sarah Parish and Zephryn Taitte.
Photos: First Look at WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park TheatrePhotos: First Look at WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR at Park Theatre
December 2, 2022

All new production photos have been released for Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at Park Theatre.  Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor, opened at the Park Theatre on St Andrew’s Day, Wednesday 30th November 2022.
Liza Pulman Brings THE HEART OF IT to The Other Palace Next MonthLiza Pulman Brings THE HEART OF IT to The Other Palace Next Month
December 2, 2022

Singer, actress and comedienne Liza Pulman will bring her acclaimed tour de force The Heart of It to The Other Palace in 2023, with performances on Monday 23 and Monday 30 January.
CRAZY FOR YOU Transfers To The West End in June 2023, Starring Charlie Stemp, Carly Anderson, and Tom EddenCRAZY FOR YOU Transfers To The West End in June 2023, Starring Charlie Stemp, Carly Anderson, and Tom Edden
December 2, 2022

The smash hit Chichester Festival Theatre Production of Crazy For You will transfer to the West End next year. Susan Stroman's celebrated new production of the classic Gershwin musical, which played a sold-out season in Chichester this summer, will transfer to London next year.
share