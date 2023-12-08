London Cast Set For BATSU! at Underbelly Boulevard

Underbelly has announced the UK company for BATSU!. Having recently expanded to London from Chicago and New York, the Japanese game show inspired event has since made Underbelly Boulevard its home. After making a sold out UK debut at the Edinburgh Fringe this year, blowing audiences away, BATSU! will now welcome a UK based company of comedians and performers. NYC host, Brian Walters and founding member Noriko Sato, will be passing the coveted gong to hosts Shane “ShayShay” Konno and Jacqui Bardelang, and co-hosts Pika Hoop, Aya Saotome, Kelsey Yuhara and Lorraine Yu until 26th January.

Tickets are on sale now, with an optional Hachimaki headband and a surprise visit from the SAKE SHINOBI available.

The full company for the London-based Warriors and other characters also includes Nora Alexander, James 'Abe' Abraham, Liam Arnold, Ena Begovic, Drummond Bowskill, Tyson Bradley, Cameron Carnegie-Brown, Lawrence ‘Trev' Cole, Gregory Fung, Luke Gannon, Josh Goergen, Alexander Halsall, Maisie Hayden, David Hoskin, Michael Kunze, Cameron Lee-Allen, Masaya Mimura, Teilo Rees, Jack St. Leger, Sanj Surati, Isabella Victorie A., Sarah Andre White, and Cameron Wight.

London, are you ready? Warriors, are you ready? Long, long ago, in the Land of the Rising Sun, four Warriors used the power of laughter to capture Batsu no Akuma, the Spirit of Punishment, within a sacred gong. Now the evil spirit has once more emerged in London and the Comedy Warriors must rise again!

This eclectic game of punishment and honour makes its way from across the Atlantic, bringing a wild and unpredictable show to London audiences for the first time ever.

BATSU! fuses the Japanese batsu game with the very best comics in the city. The original creators of the show will take to the stage in November, later handing over the mallet to brand new cast members to be announced soon.

In BATSU!, comedians compete to avoid electric shocks, paintballs, a giant chicken, and many more hilarious, jaw-dropping punishments. The bravest audience members may also volunteer to take part in some of the challenges to win honour or suffer punishment, truly making the immersive experience a perfect night out. In the end, there will be only one winner who will have the honour of striking the “Gong of Punishment.” Immerse yourself in the bacchanalian world of BATSU!, where anything can happen!

BATSU! opened to the public on Monday, January 10th, 2011, and became THE thing to do on a Monday night in NYC. The show grew and grew, got better and better, and the word of BATSU! finally reached a tipping point in 2014 with ever-growing sold-out crowds in NYC and Chicago. Produced, created, and globally launched by members of BATSU! Moon LLC, this one-of-a-kind experience now takes over the heart of Soho at Underbelly Boulevard.

Artistic Director Jay Painter says, "It's an honor to be a part of the inaugural season of the Underbelly Boulevard. We were blown away by the reception we received in Edinburgh and we're thrilled to continue collaborating with Underbelly. Is London ready for BATSU! though? We believe so!"